While iOS 13 hasn't been without its share of reported bugs since Apple unrolled the new update on Sept. 19, there's no denying that the system's new Memoji capabilities continue to be one of its most hyped features. While the tech giant originally rolled out Memojis for photos and iMessages in the past, the fact that iOS 13 now brings these and a whole new range of customizable details to Mail and apps like Instagram and Snapchat make it so much easier to show your friends and followers exactly how you're feeling. If you're ready to dive in, here's how to use Memoji Stickers on Instagram because adding a touch of personality to your Stories is so easy.

Since its rollout, people using an iPhone 6S or later with the iOS 13 update have been able to embrace the fact that Apple's latest system rollout includes what's basically equivalent to an emoji sticker pack that offers a range of different emotions and physical features in your likeness. Not only can you now make your Memoji's appearance more personalized than ever before, with more customizable details that include different hairstyles, skin tones, and discerning facial features like freckles, but it's so much easier to tell people exactly how you're feeling with Bitmoji-esque stickers of your 3-D avatar sending out static gestures like heart eyes, a wink, a face-palm, a shrug, or a thumbs up into the world. It's definitely a step up from the Memoji and Animoji capabilities of iOS 12, which had you record your own expression or voice and send it to people and was only available for customers who had an iPhone X or later. While Memoji and Animoji are still available, the new sticker packs make it so even more iPhone users can get in on the fun.

Create a Memoji sticker

First things first: You'll need to create your own personal Memoji sticker to get started. If you haven't already or you want to introduce some changes to your existing avatar, you can change and customize your Memoji sticker pack by heading to the Memoji icon in your iMessages tray and then tapping the plus sign. Once you've tried out the different options and made your 3-D avatar as close to your own likeness as possible, all you have to select "done," and your Memoji will be saved. From there, you can choose to pull up the Memoji tray and all the different facial expressions and emotions you could want by selecting the new icon each time.

Add Memoji Stickers to Instagram Story

When it comes to adding one of these Stickers to your Instagram story, all you have to do is open up the app on your iPhone and then tap the text icon. From there, the keyboard will be brought up, and you can select the emoji sticker icon (a little smiley face in the lower lefthand corner) to give you full access to your Apple emoji keyboard. From there, you can scroll through and choose which Memoji sticker you want to use to add some fun personality to your Instagram Story, and voila! You've got one memorable post.

Again, anyone with an iPhone 6S or later with the iOS 13 update can get easily get in on these Memoji sticker packs, so I'd make sure to upgrade if you haven't already and start playing around with the personalized stickers on apps like Instagram and Snapchat. IMHO, it's a pretty unbeatable way to add some personality to your 'Gram, so have fun with it.