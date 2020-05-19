Instagram has a new feature to help you navigate your approach to wellness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The social media company introduced new Guides for users to easily access tips about well-being, staying connected, and managing feelings. Here's how to use Instagram's new Guides feature to help you navigate through the stressful time.

Instagram introduced Guides on Monday, May 18, and the feature is rolling out to users this week. It allows Instagram users to discover recommendations and tips from creators, public figures, organizations, and publishers on the platform. The company is first focusing Guides on wellness content in light of the pandemic. As more creators get the ability to provide Guides for their followers, the types of Guide categories will likely continue to expand.

Currently, the feature connects creators with expert organizations so that they can more easily share resources to the public. Accessing a Guide is simple. You'll first need to head to the profile of a participating creator or organization. From there, tap the middle pamphlet-looking icon above the photo feed to open up the Guide.

Once you open a Guide, you'll see posts and videos curated from the creator, as well as helpful tips and advice. If you'd like to see more information from a post, like a guided meditation or a yoga tutorial, just tap on the image or video to open up the original Instagram post, and you can see the content in its entirety. You can even share a Guide with your pals. To do so, just tap on the share button in the upper right corner to feature a Guide in your Story or send in a Direct Message.

There are plenty of different Guides you can access to improve your well-being. For example, if you head to one participating organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, @afspnational, you'll find a Guide called "Mental Health and COVID-19." Another group, Heads Together (@heads_together) similarly features Guides with curated Instagram posts that remind users to share how they feel as well as practice kindness and self-care. Other participating creators and organizations you can check out include @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance.

It's not clear whether anyone with an Instagram account will be able to make a guide (or if it's only for creators and organizations Instagram works with who are knowledgable on the subjects), but as of publication on Tuesday, May 19, only certain creators and organizations are offering Guides. You'll also be able to view Guides from the Explore tab in the coming weeks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.