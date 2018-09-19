Grocery shopping is essential, because, well, you need food in order to survive. But sometimes, getting ready and going to the store seems like the biggest chore. I mean, c'mon: Who wants to get out of their pajamas and change into socially acceptable attire for the sake of buying groceries? Certainly not me. That's why I'm so freaking excited about ALDI's new partnership with Instacart — and you should be, too. Thanks to the new collaboration, you'll be able to order ALDI products online and have them delivered straight to your doorstep. If you're intrigued, you're probably wondering how to use Instacart for ALDI groceries. Thankfully, it's super simple.

Before I get into details, I want to make one thing clear. According to ALDI, the Instacart rollout won't be complete until Thanksgiving 2018. By the time that holiday comes around, customers in 5,000 new zip codes across 35 states and 75 major markets will be able to take advantage of it. (In other words, don't get too bummed out if your town isn't offering ALDI deliveries immediately, because the roll-out isn't over.) In order to check if your area is eligible for ALDI deliveries, head to Instacart.com/aldi. Once you're there, enter your zip code and press "Shop at ALDI." If shipping isn't available in your area yet, the company will ask you to sign up so that you're notified when it is.

If the ALDI Instacart feature is available in your town, then go ahead and start shopping. According to ALDI, all you'll have to do is fill up your virtual cart on Instacart.com/aldi or the Instacart app. After you're done shopping, you'll have to choose a delivery window so Instacart knows when to bring your groceries to you. Thankfully, you can choose anywhere between one hour to one week for your groceries to be delivered.

Jason Hart, the CEO of ALDI U.S., talked about the convenient partnership in a press release. He said,

ALDI is a pioneer and a leader in creating a shopping experience that works with people’s busy lives. Our partnership with Instacart and the expansion of our e-commerce options are more ways we are meeting the growing needs of today’s shopper, who wants high-quality food at unbeatable prices.

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty jealous of every area of the United States that already has access to ALDI's Instacart roll-out. Apparently, those lucky cities aren't even the first to try the new feature. In fact, a handful of areas tested the collaboration before it was officially launched in September 2018. Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart, spoke about the company's previous success in a press release. She said,

The response to the ALDI pilot programs in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago have been overwhelmingly positive. Bringing delivery to ALDI stores across the U.S. enables Instacart to grow its base of customers and introduce even more people to same-day grocery delivery.

Now that you're super excited to go grocery shopping online, you should probably know what kind of products you can purchase. According to ALDI, you'll be able to buy "fresh groceries" via Instacart — so start your shopping list. If you've never used Instacart before, don't fret. First-time users can use the code ALDILOVE and receive $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 (or more).

Convenient and cheap grocery shopping? I'm in.