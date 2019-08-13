Being in a long term relationship is great in so many ways. You've found the person who is your ride or die and who you can have adventures with. They're also the person you can do absolutely nothing with and still feel totally comfortable and natural. While that last bit is awesome, especially when life gets crazy and you just need to be able to turn off for a little bit, too much of that admittedly great thing can be a problem. That's the point at which you're going to need to know how to tell your partner you’re bored with the relationship without hurting them or making them feel like you dont dont love them or aren't happy with them anymore. This can sometimes be just as complicated and potentially awkward as it sounds.

Here's the good news: At least you are far from being alone in feeling this way. "All couples can settle into a rut. This is normal," Susan Winter, a NYC relationship expert, love coach, and author of Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache, tells Elite Daily. "Boredom occurs through repetition. Are you and your partner watching Netflix every night? Hanging with the same friends? Doing the same things over and over? Getting out of your 'comfort rut' requires concerted effort, but it's well worth it." Here's how the experts say to let your partner know how you're feeling in the most loving and productive way possible.

Just because you're bored doesn't mean you've fallen out of love. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy When the boredom begins to set in, you might start to get a little scared that the relationship is in decline or that the love is fading. Don’t panic, says Christie Tcharkhoutian, licensed marriage and family therapist and professional matchmaker at Three Day Rule, because getting into a rut is not the same thing as falling out of love. “When you first start dating, the relationship is exciting. There are new things to discover and explore with your partner every day. But the routine of life often seeps into making your relationship feel like routine rather than exciting after a while. It's important to expect this truth that just because the excitement seems to fade as the relationship deepens, that doesn't mean the love disappears,” Tcharkhoutian tells Elite Daily. “We can often mistake security for boredom when rather, we should appreciate that we don't experience the rollercoaster that the dating game often provides when we are in a secure and committed relationship.”

Consider your role in the dynamic. Before you approach your partner about how you’re feeling, Tcharkhoutian says it's a good idea to do some self reflection and consider how other areas of your life may be affecting how you feel. “Often we allow boredom in work, inability to find our purpose in life or what we enjoy doing or boredom with our other daily routines for boredom in the relationship,” she explains. If that’s not the issue, then the next step is to spend some time thinking about how your behavior is feeding into the rut, because sometimes changing your own behavior can have a big impact on the whole dynamic. “Once we are clear about what the root of this feeling stems from, then we should self-evaluate how we are contributing to the problem. Are you always expecting your partner to initiate plans? Are you doing anything proactive to change up your daily routine? Every relationship is co-created so if you are feeling bored, it's likely also due to the lack of effort you are investing in staying engaged,” says Tcharkhoutian.

Begin by asking how your partner is feeling about the relationship. If the issue can't be resolved by adjusting your own behavior, then it's time to loop your partner into how you are feeling. The best way to engage your SO in the conversation, Tcharkoutian says, is by asking questions and checking in on how they are feeling in the relationship. She suggests asking open ended questions like "'I've been feeling like we're a little stuck, what are your thoughts?' and see how they are feeling as well.”