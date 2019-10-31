Here's How To Tell The Dolan Twins Apart

Ethan and Grayson Dolan have a lot in common. They're both two of the funniest guys on the internet, share a $2.15 million Los Angeles home together, and, oh yeah, they look almost exactly alike. The 19-year-old identical twins basically have the same facial structure, build, hairstyle, and fashion sense (depending on the day), so, if you're asking how to tell the Dolan Twins apart, it's no easy feat. That being said, I've got a few methods for you that'll do the trick.

For starters, Grayson is just slightly taller than his brother. So, if you ever get a chance to meet the two funny guys in person, just pay attention to their heights. You'll know right off the bat that the one who is a tad shorter is Ethan.

Perhaps the easiest way of all to tell these two apart is by one very specific facial detail. If you take a look at both guys, you'll notice that Grayson has a birthmark on the bottom of his chin while his brother does not. Similarly, Ethan has a birthmark right next to his eye. It might be a minuscule detail, but it's a sure-fire way to tell the brothers apart!

While the physical differences between these two are few and far between, they have been known to style their hair differently from time to time. Grayson often sports a more elevated, spikey 'do while his brother rocks a fluffier, surfer-style look. Obvi, both are still perfect and would look handsome even with no hair at all.

It's probably best you start practicing telling the twins apart, because you're going to be seeing a lot of them in the year ahead. They'll be hitting your TV screens when the 2019 People's Choice Awards air on Nov. 10. For the second year in a row, the brothers are nominated for "Favorite Social Media Star."

While the YouTubers recently announced that they would be taking a "step back" from posting weekly videos (which sounds sad), something tells me the break will part the sea for new endeavors. The two stars broke the news to fans following the passing of their father, and candidly admitted they wished they had spent more time with him.

Whether they're on your TV screen, your laptop, or flooding your social media feed, the Dolan Twins are definitely having a huge year, but here's to hoping you can tell them apart next time they pop up. Like I said, it's no easy feat, but with a trained eye, you'll be able to figure it out in no time.