Living with someone in your first post-grad apartment is a blast. That feeling of truly being on your own, and being proud of yourself for being a real, functioning adult, is one that honestly sticks with you long after you first schlep all of your boxes through the front door.

But being an adult means acting like an adult, too — even in situations where you'd just rather, you know, not. That means having a budget, that means feeding yourself regularly, and yes, that means talking to your roommate when they constantly keep you up all night because they "need" to fall asleep to a very loud playlist of songs by The Weeknd.

It may sound like one of the most awkward conversations you could have with another human being, but Wish has a suggestion to take the tension out of the equation, and make the exchange, dare I say, kind of fun.

"One way to come to agreement as to time is to make a game of it," she tells Elite Daily. "Write down each p.m. number on the hour and half hour on separate pieces of paper. Take turns looking at one number and saying whether you think that is a good [cutoff] time [for noise in the apartment]."

This is a great solution for two reasons: First of all, it's a way less buttoned-up way of talking about something serious. Secondly, when you think about it, it's really hard to come up with an exact cutoff time for making loud noise in a shared living space, because the reality is, that time will probably be different every single day, given you and your roommate's schedules. By randomly picking out times in the evening, as Wish recommends, you and your roommate can have a really casual conversation about the fact that, yeah, 7 p.m. is a laughably early cutoff for a Friday night, but yes, 11 p.m. is probably a good time to tone it down on a Thursday evening.

"As you go through the turns," Wish says, "you will eventually find common ground."