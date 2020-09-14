Near the beginning of the coronavirus' spread in the United States, the Parks and Recreation cast offered quarantined fans a bit of much-needed joy by filming a virtual reunion special in April. Now, the gang is getting back together to do it again, but you won't be able to watch it on your TV this time. So, here's how to stream the A Parks and Rec Town Hall reunion so you won't miss a moment of the special event.

The upcoming reunion special will stream live on Thursday, Sept. 17, and it will benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party in their effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the state in the upcoming presidential election. Unlike the cast's first reunion special this year, the new event does not list the entire Parks and Rec main cast as participants, but it still features most of the main players: Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O'Heir, and showrunner Michael Schur will all take part in the reunion, along with some unrevealed special guests.

To stream the event, fans will need to head to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's website at 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET) on Sept. 17. The livestream will not be free, though. In order to tune in, viewers are required to donate at least $1 to the organization. To ensure your access to the livestream, you can head to wisdems.org/parksandrec now to make your donation and receive an email with further instructions on how to access the event, along with the opportunity to submit a question for the cast to answer. As for what to expect, the reunion will kick off with a town hall, which will be followed by a live Q&A.

The Parks and Rec reunion marks the second major livestream cast reunion the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has hosted in September. On Sunday, Sept. 13, the party's website streamed the Princess Bride cast reuniting for a live script reading.

The new reunion special comes about five months after the cast's first 2020 reunion aired on NBC on Thursday, April 23. That scripted special centered around Leslie Knope conducting a series of Zoom calls with her former employees to check in on them during quarantine, and it raised nearly $3 million for Feeding America from viewer donations.

If you want to catch the new reunion, you can donate to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and then head to their website on Thursday, Sept. 17.