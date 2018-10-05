Here's How To Stream The 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack So You Can Keep Singing

Today is a big day for Lady Gaga fans. Not only is the pop superstar's hotly anticipated big screen debut A Star Is Born finally in theaters, the music from the film has also been released. That means you can sing along to new Gaga anytime you want without seeing the movie multiple times in the theater (you can do that anyway, too, we won't judge). If you're wondering how to stream the A Star Is Born soundtrack right this minute, it's already available on iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal. Happy Friday, indeed.

The 75-minute-long A Star Is Born soundtrack features a whopping 34 tracks, so it should keep you occupied for any number of situations. Listen on your lunch break, as you clean your entire house or on your next dreaded trip to the DMV. Everything's better with Gaga, guys. The lineup is a mix of music and dialogue from the film. There are 19 songs in total and they were all reportedly recorded live.

Gaga and director Bradley Cooper both assisted in writing original songs for A Star Is Born. Cooper also enlisted the help of legends like Willie Nelson and Diane Warren to make movie music magic. You might recognize some other soundtrack contributors — Jason Isbell, Julia Michaels, and Mark Ronson are all credited as songwriters.

LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

Pretty much the entire planet is aware of Lady Gaga's awe-inspring singing and songwriting ability, but what about her co-star Bradley Cooper? Being a four-time Oscar nominee does not mean he can carry a tune or pen an emotional ballad. But with A Star Is Born, Bradley has proven he's clearly a renaissance man with a knack for authentically channeling a country crooner like his character Jackson Maine.

"We had just an instant connection. I could just see it in his eyes. And when I heard him sing for the first time, I stopped dead in my tracks, playing the piano, and I looked over to him and I said, 'Bradley, you can sing!' Oh my gosh! It was wonderful," Lady Gaga gushed in an interview with E! News.

"The music, the songs are a complete character in the movie," Cooper has said. "There's not one lyric that's not purposely put there."

I think both the musical and cinematic world have a new classic on their hands.

Check out the full A Star Is Born tracklist below:

1. Intro

2. "Black Eyes" — Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

3. "Somewhere Over The Rainbow"

4. "Fabulous French"

5. "La Vie En Rose" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

6. "I’ll Wait For You"

7. "Maybe It’s Time" — Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

8. "Parking Lot"

9. "Out of Time" — Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. "Alibi" — Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. "Trust Me"

12. "Shallow" — Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. "First Stop, Arizona"

14. "Music To My Eyes" — Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. "Diggin’ My Grave" — Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. "I Love You"

17. "Always Remember Us This Way" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. "Unbelievable"

19. "How Do You Hear It?"

20. "Look What I Found" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

21. "Memphis"

22. "Heal Me" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

23. "I Don’t Know What Love Is" — Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. "Vows"

25. "Is That Alright?" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

26. "SNL"

27. "Why Did You Do That?" – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

28. "Hair Body Face" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

29. "Scene 98"

30. "Before I Cry" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

31. "Too Far Gone" — Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. "Twelve Notes"

33." I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. "I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)" — Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.