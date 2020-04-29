There's nothing stopping the Kids Choice Awards from airing in 2020, not even a global pandemic. The KCAs are going virtual, y'all, and there's still plenty of excitement to be had. With artists like BTS, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes set to appear, you're going to want to tune in. Here's how to stream the 2020 Kids Choice Awards so you don't miss out on a single moment.

Originally scheduled to air on March 22, the KCAs were postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the show will go down virtually and air on May 2. The ceremony even received a new name: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.

This year, the awards show will be reworked into a virtual celebrity-packed party, with your favorite stars making appearances from home. Celebrities who will appear include Ariana Grande, BTS, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson, and more. Plus, Asher Angel is slated to perform, giving fans the ultimate virtual show.

The show will be hosted by Victoria Justice, and it marks the first awards ceremony to be produced remotely during the Coronavirus pandemic. KCA organizers say viewers will see “some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history."

If you're planning on tuning in, you're going to need a cable subscription. As always, the show will air on Nickelodeon, and the action starts at at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 2.

If you're without a traditional cable subscription, no worries, because there's plenty of streaming services you can subscribe to that air the show. Hulu Live offers a 7-day free trial when signing up, and its 60+ live channels includes Nickelodeon. Sling and Fubo TV offer the same trial period on their sites as well.

The 2020 show is also something you can feel good about watching, as Nickelodeon plans on using the ceremony to give back. The network announced that during the show, it will present a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to solve hunger and poverty issues in the U.S. and globally.

Most importantly, there will still be slime.

