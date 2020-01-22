The biggest night in music is nearly here, and fans can't wait to watch their favorite artists walk the coveted red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. Whether you're tuning in to see if Lizzo's purse gets tinier, to hear what Demi Lovato is going to say ahead of her first performance in more than a year, or just to rate all the celeb looks, the Grammys red carpet surely will not disappoint. So, if you're confused on how to stream the 2020 Grammys, I've got all the info you need.

First thing's first: If you're wondering why you should tune in to the Grammys pre-show, the list of performers will answer that for you. Lizzo, Lovato, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Meek Mill, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton are among those set to take the stage, and chances are, they'll all walk the carpet, too. You can check out the full list of performers here.

Getting a ton of buzz this year is Lovato, as the Grammys will mark her first performance in more than a year. On top of her performance, it's going to be great for fans to see Lovato back on the red carpet in all her glory, so that's just another reason to tune in. Some of the other highlights of the show will include a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, a rumored performance from BTS (meaning they may grace the red carpet, too, if that's true), and likely a ton of surprises from this year's host, Alicia Keys.

Now that you know exactly why you don't want to miss this epic night, here's how to stream the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

The red carpet begins at 4 PM EST. and viewers can head to the official Grammy Twitter page to stream the Grammys Live From the Red Carpet pre-show.

At the same time, E! will have their own red carpet coverage. If you have cable, you can just switch to E! to follow along. But if not, E! streams on Hulu with Live TV, and Youtube TV. Click these links to score a free 7-day trial membership on both Hulu and YouTube TV so you don't miss it.

Following the red carpet, you can stream the entire show on CBS All Access, YouTube TV, Hulu, or AT&T TV.

It's obviously going to be a night to remember, and with all these options to stream it, you don't want to miss out on all the fun.