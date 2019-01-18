The most wonderful time of the year for moviegoers is right around the corner. The Academy Awards are just over a month away, but we only have a matter of days before we'll know which nominees will parade down the red carpet with a confident glow. If you crave being up to speed about the hottest movie scoop, you're probably planning to watch the announcement of the Oscar nominations live, and we're here to fill you in on the must-know details. So you don't waste a minute of sleep before the early announcement begins, here's how to stream the 2019 Oscar nominations.

While the Academy Awards are still expected to run hostless on Feb. 24, we'll get a taste of what an ideal world could have brought us during the announcement of nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tracee Ellis Ross and Original Screenplay Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani will reveal the final roster of award contenders beginning at 8:20 a.m. ET. When I'm not imagining an Oscars ceremony helmed by these two, I'll definitely keep my ears craned for mentions of my favorite stars among the recognized actors.

There are also several different options of how to watch the announcement's livestream. You can tune into Entertainment Tonight's stream, ET Live, if you want an immediate breakdown of how the Oscar race may play out now that we know who's in the running. The outlet will produce a two-hour followup show of "biggest snubs and surprises, expert analysis and celeb reactions," but if that's too much for you to handle that early in the morning, plenty of other sources will just give you the facts. For the basic reveal of nominations, watch the broadcast on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or the Academy Awards' Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube pages.

According to the Academy's schedule of the announcement lineup, the stream will begin at 8:20 (5:20 a.m. for any stars snoozing in California) with the reveal of the nominated supporting acting performances, short films, costume design, film editing, original score, and sound editing and mixing. At 8:30, Ross and Nanjiani will reveal the nominees for Best Actor and Actress, Best Picture, Directing, Cinematography, and more.

In between yelling at your computer if your faves are snubbed, you could even see some witty banter between Nanjiani and Ross. When the two were announced as the hosts of the Oscar announcements, Nanjiani tweeted that he'll roll out of bed five minutes before. Ross responded by joking that they'll coordinate their pajama wardrobes for the broadcast. Come on, guys, do you really need to remind us that we only get you as hosts for a half hour on a weekday morning?

Seeing as viewers will swing into the Academy Awards without a host's guiding hands, it feels a little cruel that Ross and Nanjiani's comedic chemistry will be limited to the nomination livestream. Still, if we have to wake up that early to be the first up to date with pop culture, it might as well be alongside these two. Good luck to those in the running!

The 91st Academy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.