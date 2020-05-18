Here's How To Stream NBC's 'Red Nose Day Special' So You Don't Miss Any Laughs

Comedy for charity has been a long-standing tradition on TV, ever since the BBC began Red Nose Day in 1988. The British version has carried on for 30+ years; it started in the United States with HBO's Comic Relief USA specials in the 1980s. Most recently, NBC picked up Red Nose Day as a yearly event to end child poverty, and there are some huge names attached to it this year. You're definitely going to want to tune in and stream NBC's Red Nose Day Special for 2020.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Red Nose Day Special will, like so many special events, be held virtually, with stars broadcasting in from their homes. It features the cast of This Is Us, with stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley as co-hosts. But they're not the only ones fans will get to see when they tune in. Everyone from Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani from The Voice will be a part of it. Other A-listers zooming in will include Bryan Cranston, Steve Martin, Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, and Ricky Gervais.

The special will be in two parts on Thursday, May 21, with the 8 p.m. hour kicking off with the pre-taped Celebrity Escape Room. Jack Black is the "Game Master," guiding Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott, "in the hilariously high-energy, no-holds-barred escape." Then at 9 p.m. ET, the special kicks off in earnest with musical guests like OneRepublic, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Meghan Trainor.

This year, due to the pandemic, the Red Nose Day site is selling the iconic noses digitally. Head over to their website and download yours for Thursday's broadcast.

Alison Moore, CEO of the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day, said in a statement this year "may just be our most important Red Nose Day yet."

For five years, Red Nose Day has tapped into the power of laughter, engagement and entertainment to bring Americans together to change the stories of millions of children in need. Millions of children in need here and around the world are suffering from the devastating impacts of COVID-19.

So how can viewers stream Red Nose Day to join in all the laughs? Both Celebrity Escape Room and The Red Nose Day Special will air on NBC and stream on NBC.com with your cable login. For those who have Comcast for internet, all NBC programming is also currently streaming on Peacock. Plus, all NBC programming still goes to Hulu 24 hours after it airs, and can be watched (and rewatched) the next day.

Celebrity Escape Room and The Red Nose Day Special air Thursday, May 21, at 8 and 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

