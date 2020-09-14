Now this is a story all about how you can turn your life upside down at the freshest crib in California. After years of imagining what would it be like to roll up to the place where Will Smith first stole the hearts of viewers everywhere, that dream is finally a reality. You can actually stay in Airbnb's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion, and you don't even have to have Banks money to make it happen.

In an Instagram post on Sept. 13, Smith announced Airbnb's plan to rent out the wing of the mansion his character resided in throughout the '90s comedy. The collaboration is in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, as the series first aired on Sept. 10, 1990. Smith's post featured himself and his longtime pal (both on-screen and off) DJ Jazzy Jeff standing in front of the iconic mansion (yup, the same one Jazz was constantly getting thrown out of).

According to the Airbnb listing (written from the perspective of Smith's character, Will), this stay will be available to rent starting Sept. 29, but there's a catch: With only five reservations available — and each for just one night — snagging a spot might be tricky. If you're lucky enough to score a reservation, however, the amenities offered in this once-in-a-lifetime stay are all that and a fresh pair of Jordans.

The stay provides access to Will's wing, which includes his bedroom and full bath, as well as access to the resort-style pool area, outdoor lounge, and the dining room. In addition to just lounging around a place any of the Kardashians would feel comfortable calling home, the stay includes a new pair of Air Jordans, a "fly look" from Will's closet, and all meals provided on silver platters.

Since the stay is in a private wing, it's socially distant and in accordance with Airbnb's enhanced cleaning protocol. Additionally, in conjunction with this promotion, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Will's hometown) in support of developmental programs. While it might seem like this elaborate stay will break the bank, it's only $30 a night, which means you can book it and still afford the plethora of '90s looks you're going to want to wear in your Instas by the pool.

If you don't get the chance to snag a stay at the freshest escape of the past 30 years, you can still celebrate the show's anniversary. The cast is reuniting for a reunion special set to air exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving and a dramatic reboot of the series (helmed by Smith himself) called Bel-Air is set to air on Peacock. While there's no set dates for the special or the reboot as of Sept. 15, considering how beloved the story is, odds are they'll both be worth the wait.