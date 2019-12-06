Spotify Wrapped is finally here, and it's time to find out what your year sounded like. With insights like your top songs, genres, and artists from the past decade, you'll have plenty to look over. Once you find out how to share your Spotify 2019 song of the year, you can hype your most-played jam on all your social media accounts.

Spotify Wrapped is easier than ever to check out this year, with the data and playlists available on your mobile app and tablet. To find your Spotify 2019 Wrapped section, you can check out the website spotify.com/wrapped on your computer or open your Spotify app. While you should be able to find Wrapped directly on your homepage within the app, if it doesn't appear, you can find it within the search homepage, or search for "Wrapped 2019," which will show up as a Music and Genres item.

Once you've found the Wrapped 2019 page, you can tap the prompt: "See how you listened in 2019." There, you'll get a personalized Spotify Story, which showcases your top insights from the past year. Watch the Story to see what you really loved to listen to. To find your No. 1 song from the past year, do to the third from last post in the Story called "The music that defined your decade." You'll get your top songs and artists from all the years you've used Spotify since 2010.

To share your 2019 Top Song by itself, you'll need to screenshot the 2019 post. Once you've taken a screenshot, you'll be able to upload the photo to Instagram or any other social media apps.

If you'd like to share the entire breakdown of your Best of the Decade, then simply choose "Share this Story" at the bottom without taking a screenshot. The image will be an entire list of your Spotify top songs and artists from 2010-2019, or beginning from the first year you started using Spotify. You can then choose to share your Story to a variety of apps, including Instagram and Snapchat.

After sharing your own insights, you can also compare your "Top Songs" and "Top Artists of the Decade" Spotify's app-wide insights. Spotify gathered data from listeners everywhere to ring in the new decade with a celebration of the '10s. The most streamed artist on Spotify around the world was Drake, but other artists who rose to the top include Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia, and Beyoncé. However you stack up to the rest, make sure you share your most popular jams with all your followers.