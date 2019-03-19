Cereal is one of those breakfast foods that never goes out of style. I've got a few favorites, and one of them happens to be Lucky Charms. If I'm being completely transparent, I'm really just here for the marshmallows. Those little toasted oat pieces are good, too. But, it goes without saying that the marshmallow bits are the highlight of the box. If you're on the same page as me, you'll be delighted to know that Lucky Charms is bringing back Marshmallow Only boxes. There's a catch, though. Here's how to play Lucky Charms' Marshmallow Only promotion to live your best breakfast life.

On Monday, March 18, Lucky Charms announced that it's bringing back the Marshmallow Only promotion. This is the third time that Lucky Charms is giving away limited-edition boxes of rainbow and unicorn marshmallows across the U.S. That's right. If you're one of the lucky winners, you'll receive a box of Lucky Charms that's loaded up with unicorn and rainbow marshmallows and nothing else. I know St. Patrick's Day is over, but winning must be the equivalent of finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Or, so I imagine. The promotion ends on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to Lucky Charms.

There are 15,000 boxes up for grabs, according to Lucky Charms. Its the company's biggest Marshmallow Only promotion yet. So, how do you get your hands on a box of the exclusive 'mallows? For starters, you've got to play to win. The next time you're at the grocery store or anywhere Lucky Charms are sold, take a look around for a specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion box. You should be able to find Lucky Charms cereal at retail stores nationwide starting now through summer, according to the cereal brand.

Inside of each specially-marked box of Lucky Charms is a code. This is your ticket to a magical treat, right here. Head on over to MarshmallowOnly.com to enter the code from the inside panel of the cereal box. Per Lucky Charms, this is how you find out if you're one of 15,000 lucky winners. First, you need to enter your age and then verify that you are not a bot of some kind. Enter your code and click "next" to see if you're a winner. If so, Lucky Charms will ship a special box of unicorn and rainbow marshmallows right to your doorstep.

Per Lucky Charms, you can also request a free code. This can be done by mailing in your request to Lucky Charms. You have until Tuesday, Sept. 3 to request a code by mail. After that, you can request a free code online starting on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Your online request must be submitted by 11:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17. For more information on both of these alternative entry methods, read the Lucky Charms' Marshmallow Only promotion's official rules.

There's another perk to this promotion. Your winning box of cereal also comes with exclusive membership to the Lucky Charms' Marshmallow Only Club, according to the company. This is the first time the elite club has been offered to fans, per Lucky Charms. There aren't many other details on what exactly is included with the membership. Although, your elite new status may be all you need.

I'm definitely guilty of picking out the marshmallow pieces from a box of Lucky Charms. You, too? Then Lucky Charms' Marshmallow Only promotion was made for the both of us. Good luck.