If you consider yourself to be someone who "runs on Dunkin,'" I've got some stellar news that could score you freebies on your next Dunkin' run. The coffee company recently released a digital bingo game that will add a lot more Dunkin' goodness to your summer. Here's how to play Dunkin' Bingo for a chance to win Dunkin' gift cards this summer, so you can treat yourself (and a friend!) to coffee and doughnuts.

Here's how it works: First, head over to www.dunkinbingo.com and register to start playing. To register, enter your first name, last name, email address, and state — and remember that to participate, you must be 18 years or older. On the Dunkin' Bingo registration page, you can also check a box that allows Dunkin' to send you exclusive offers over email and check another box if you'd like to receive the "Dunkin' At Home" email newsletter. You can also register by typing in your email address on the front page and clicking "Start Now." There's no purchase necessary to play and adult residents of the 50 states and Washington D.C. are eligible to play, except where prohibited. According to the Dunkin' Bingo website, there are over 56,000 gift cards to be won.

To get bingo, find Dunkin’ products at your local grocery store and add the 10-digit UPC number to your digital Bingo Game Board. The UPC number can be found on a section of the product labeled "10-digit UPC." When you do this, you'll receive a digital checkmark in a random square on your virtual board. Continue to enter UPC codes to fill five squares in a row, vertically, horizontally, or diagonally and eventually you'll get bingo!

Once players have gotten bingo, they will see an instant on-screen display of results letting them know if they won or not, per the official contest rules. Winners will get a "win" message and those who didn't get a gift card despite the bingo will get a "lose" message. Winners will be given instructions to validate their win to receive a $5 Dunkin' eGift card or $5 Dunkin' Gift Card.

After you've completed a game and received your results, you'll get a clean bingo board the next calendar day to start the process all over again because who doesn't want a chance to win more gift cards? It's worth noting, though, that even though you can play a bingo game once per day during Dunkin's Bingo promotion period, which lasts from July 8, 2019 to August 15, 2019, you can only enter each 10-digit UPC code one time during the promotion period, so you'll have to diversify your Dunkin' grocery store items to continue playing. Each participant has the chance to win up to three $5 Dunkin' gift cards and if you think about it, that's enough to get a solid amount of coffee and doughnuts to fuel your week.

Even if you don't win, Dunkin's Bingo will give you a chance to check out some cool products in-stores and stock up on coffee and snacks — but hopefully you do win, because who doesn't like freebies?