There's a new Starbucks Frappuccino you can try out this season, thanks to a barista on TikTok. The latest secret menu creation celebrates Winnie the Pooh, because why not? If you haven't yet seen the recipe while scrolling TikTok for hours, here's how to order a Winnie the Pooh Frappuccino for a sweet pick-me-up.

Starbucks barista and TikToker Ryan Gawlik, aka @coffeefanatics, shared a video of the recipe for the Pooh-themed beverage on Feb. 11. According to Gawlik, the inspiration came when a customer asked him if there was "a Pooh Bear Frappuccino." When he couldn't find one among the hundreds of secret menu recipes swirling about, Gawlik got to work creating one himself. Before you head out to get one, keep in mind secret menu drinks don't have official recipes in stores, so you won't be able to order a Winnie the Pooh Frappuccino off the regular menu at Starbucks. Instead, you'll need to give the barista specific directions on how to create the Disney-inspired beverage.

Thankfully, the recipe is pretty simple. According to Gawlik's video, all you have to do is ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended with added honey, Cinnamon Dolce syrup, and a dash of cinnamon powder. Once it's blended, ask your barista to line the cup with caramel before the drink is poured in, and then have it topped off with whipped cream and extra dose of caramel drizzle. The caramel drizzle coating the cup will give the beverage a golden color, just like Pooh Bear.

When it comes to the flavor of this cartoon-inspired drink, Gawlik shared in the video that is has a graham cracker flavor, which sounds perfectly fitting for a honey-loving bear.

Since secret menu drinks can sometimes be a hassle for the barista, it's always a good idea to have a back-up order from the regular menu ready to go. Starbucks recently released a few new drinks for spring, and one of them is a Nitro Cold Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam, so you can still get that honey flavor.

If your barista is able to come through with the Winnie the Pooh Frappuccino, it's always nice to show your thanks with a little extra in the tip jar.