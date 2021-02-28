Disney+'s WandaVision is all the rage right now, and if you've been tuning into the series weekly, there's a new sip that'll pair perfectly with your Season 1 finale viewing party on March 5. A new Starbucks secret menu drink called the WandaVision Frappuccino pays homage to the hit supernatural show's "static" effect and features flavors of mocha, raspberry, and more. If you're ready to taste the magic, here's how to order a WandaVision frappuccino at Starbucks.

Like all special sips on Starbucks' unofficial secret drink menu, you won't be able to go and order a WandaVision frappuccino by its name. Instead, you'll need to give your barista some instructions to make sure you're getting the right combo of ingredients. Make sure to share the steps as simply as you can, since your barista most likely has a lot on their plate due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To order your WandaVision-inspired sip, you'll want to start off by asking for a Grande Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, according to TotallyTheBomb.com. To create the colors of the "static" effect you see throughout the show, you'll want to then ask your barista to add one pump of white mocha and one pump of raspberry syrup. Afterwards, ask for strawberry puree, mocha drizzle, and whip cream to be added at the bottom of the cup. The final step is to drizzle chocolate sauce on top of the beverage — it's that simple.

Remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31 when you head to Starbucks to order your sip. The CDC suggests wearing a face mask when you head out, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.