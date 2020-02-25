With the recent release of Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, fans of the DC comic supervillain have been able to see the Joker's former sidekick turn over a new leaf. In the newest film, Harley Quinn has only continued to brighten up her signature aesthetic — and there's now a Starbucks secret menu drink that pays homage to her rainbow-colored locks. Here’s how to order a Harley Quinn Frappuccino to sip on this super colorful drink.

Like all the inventive sips on Starbucks' unofficial secret drink menu, you won't be able to go and order this new drink by name. Instead, you'll need to give your barista some step-by-step instructions to ensure that you'll be getting the right color and flavor combinations. Unlike the character, you can expect a sweet sip that's reminiscent of summer with notes of strawberry, vanilla, and dried dragon fruit. According to TotallyTheBomb.com, you'll want to start things off by asking for a Strawberry Frappuccino with blended vanilla bean and hazelnut mixed in. To create the multi-hued aesthetic and layering effect of the drink, you'll first want to ask your barista to put a layer of strawberry puree at the bottom of your cup before they puts the blended Frappuccino mixture on top.

To create the lime green and hot pink topping, you'll request that the initial mixture is topped with layers of whipped cream. You can ask your barista to then add Matcha powder on one side and crushed, dried dragon fruit on the other side to create the drink's eye-catching color combination.

Although you'll have to wait a little longer for the added step of crushing the dried dragonfruit, the blogger notes that it is "worth the wait." If you order this colorful sip, make sure you thank your barista for taking the time to follow your step-by-step instructions for this involved drink. Adding a little extra to the tip will probably be appreciated as well.

But since this is a super complicated secret menu order, if you go in during a super busy time, you might consider going with a more traditional menu item that still has a bright hue, like the Matcha Green Tea Latte or Dragon Drink.