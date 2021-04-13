One of the easiest ways to switch up your usual Chipotle order is by trying out a new side. If you've been on the hunt for a new pairing, you'll want to check out Chipotle's Dragon Sauce. The menu hack has been getting plenty of buzz on TikTok, and it only requires two simple ingredients. Here's how to make Chipotle's Dragon Sauce for a spicy update to your go-to order.

The new menu hack got trending on social media after a Chipotle employee shared step-by-step instructions on the brand's official Chipotle TikTok account, @Chipotle, on April 12. In the video, the narrator shares that she's been working at Chipotle for two years and according to her, the Dragon Sauce is the "best freakin' hack on the menu." Oh, and it's super simple. To perfect this hack, simply order tomatillo red-chili salsa and sour cream on the side of your Chipotle order — not on top of a bowl or in your burrito. (In the video, she makes it for the new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla.)

To make the Dragon Sauce, which likely gets its name thanks to the spice of the salsa, spoon some of the red salsa into the sour cream and mix the two together. Seriously, it's that easy. The resulting creamy and spicy concoction pairs well with any Chipotle order, including quesadillas, burrito bowls, and more.

The side compartments that come with the new quesadilla make it super simple to try this hack — and to make it even easier, you can order the Quesadragon, a new offering in the Chipotle app. Like all Hand-Crafted Quesadillas, the Quesadragon starts off with your choice of quesadilla and three unique sides. With this order, you'll have everything you need to make your own Dragon Sauce — tomatillo red-chili salsa and sour cream — plus guac to finish it all off. You can order the Quesadragon for $10.15 in the "Featured" section of the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. When picking up your Chipotle order, remember to follow the latest CDC guidance on accepting deliveries and take-out.

Since the new menu hack is so simple, you can also recreate it at home if you're having a rare Chipotle-less day. Just follow the same instructions using any salsa and sour cream, and you'll most likely be able to achieve a similar creamy and spicy combo.