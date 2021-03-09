Chipotle is finally making things official with what was arguably once the most-requested item on its unofficial secret menu: the quesadilla. Almost a year after testing a customizable version of the order in select locations, Chipotle is rolling out the highly-anticipated offering starting on March 11, but there's a catch: It's a digital-only item. To get an ~exclusive~ taste, here's how to order Chipotle's new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla.

Once the new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla launches on Thursday, March 11 at U.S. and Canadian locations, it'll become Chipotle's first new customizable entrée since the salad was introduced 17 years ago. Following in the footsteps of the quesadilla test in Cleveland and Indianapolis locations during the summer of 2020, the official rollout is digital-only, meaning Chipotle encourages you to order it online for pick-up or delivery. While there can be accommodations made to order it in-store, Chipotle suggests customers to order it through the Chipotle website or through the app. To celebrate its launch, fans who order a quesadilla on from March 11 to March 21 can enjoy a $0 delivery fee through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com with a $10 minimum order.

So, what's the new official menu item all about? Chipotle’s Hand-Crafted Quesadilla features a flour tortilla, a base of melted Monterey Jack Cheese and your choice of protein, including chicken, steak, carnitas, or barbacoa. (You can also choose sofritas or fajita veggies.) To ensure the perfect melt with each order, Chipotle is rolling out a new custom oven for the quesadillas. After cooking, the quesadilla is cut into triangles and served with your choice of three salsas or sides, like sour cream or guac. The quesadilla costs 55 cents more than a standard Chipotle entrée, which varies by location. Also, keep in mind guacamole is still extra here, as is the Queso Blanco and Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.

Courtesy of Chipotle

Fans have technically been able to order a quesadilla on their Chipotle runs for years, but now it's official. In addition to the ability to unofficially order the popular item off the menu, there's also currently a smaller customizable quesadilla on the Kids menu that costs $3.95 for a basic cheese or $4.50 for a quesadilla with meat inside. These kid's menu quesadillas come with your choice of beans and rice, chips or fruit, and a drink, but don't include any of the salsas or sides that come with the new Hand-Crafted Quesadilla.

