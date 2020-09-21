Kit Kat fans, listen up, because there's an exclusive new ~club~ just for you. The iconic candy brand is launching its first-ever "flavor club," and Kit Kat is on the search for members to be among the first to try never-before-seen (or tasted) products. If you're ready to get the brand's latest innovations delivered straight to your doorstep, here's how to join the Kit Kat Flavor Club.

Kit Kat is seeking 200 lucky fans to join its new Flavor Club. If you win a spot in the insider circle, you'll get three Flavor Club Kits over the course of the year, each containing unreleased Kit Kat Flavors for you to try. On top of the treats, you'll also get members-only swag to show off your love of the classic wafers.

The Flavor Club sweepstakes began Monday, Sept. 21, and it runs through Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you're ready to try your luck, simply head to the Kit Kat Flavor Club website, where you''ll be able to fill out your contact information on a registration form. After you register, you'll receive one entry into the sweepstakes. To better increase your chances of winning, you can register and receive up to one entry each day during the promotion period.

The 200 lucky winners will be selected through a random drawing shortly after the entry period closes. If you're selected as a potential winner, you'll be contacted via email and/or phone within three days of the drawing. You'll have five days to respond to the winning notification to accept the prize, so you'll want to make sure to keep an eye on your email and phone around the time of the drawing.

As an exclusive member of Kit Kat's Flavor Club, you'll get three boxes delivered to you over the course of a year: fall 2020, early 2021, and late spring 2021. The boxes each contain product samples and Kit Kat swag, with an approximate retail value of $150. The first box delivered in the fall will feature Kit Kat Duos Mocha and Chocolate before it hit shelves nationwide in November. To get an idea of the first tastes you'll be getting, take a look at some recent Kit Kat flavor creations, like Birthday Cake, Apple Pie, and Lemon Crisp.

To be eligible for the sweepstakes, you need to be a resident of the 50 United States/Washington, D.C. You'll also need to be at least 18 years old (with the exceptions of Alabama and Nebraska, where you'll need to be at least 19 years old, and Mississippi, where you'll need to be at least 20 years old).

Since the promotion period officially ends Tuesday, Sept. 29, you'll want to try your luck and enter on the Kit Kat Flavor Club website ASAP.