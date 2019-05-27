I don't know about you, but I wouldn't consider myself a "wine expert." Yes, I adore a good glass of vino, but I don't know enough about wine to give each pour a top-notch review. But if you know a thing or two about wine tasting, you might want to sign up for the Aldi Wine Club. If you're selected as a member, you'll be able to review Aldi's wine bottles after they're delivered straight to your doorstep (seriously). If that sounds like something you're into, you might be wondering how to join the Aldi Wine Club panel. Unfortunately, you can't sign up and automatically score a spot in the group. In fact, it's a "competition," which means there are a few rules you'll need to follow in order to be considered.

For starters, this competition is only open to those living in the United Kingdom (sigh). On top of that, entrants must be at least 18 years old, which is the legal drinking age in the United Kingdom. With that being said, if you're at least 18 years old and are living across the pond, you can enter Aldi's contest. Just keep in mind that you'll have to provide proof of your age while entering the competition, which makes total sense.

Everyone in the United States (who's over 21 years old, of course), will have to admire the panel from afar.

Now that you know about those requirements (which, in my opinion, are the most important ones), I'll tell you about the rest. According to Aldi's webpage seeking future wine tasters, you must send an email to wineclub@aldi.co.uk by June 3, 2019 with your full name, proof of age, Twitter handle, and a 150-word blurb about why you should be a chosen member for the Aldi Wine Club.

That's it, y'all. Have fun with it and let Aldi know why they'd want you on their team.

If you're chosen for the next panel (which will have a total of 30 wine tasters on board), get your glass ready for some free booze. According to Aldi's website, you'll receive three award-winning wine bottles from Aldi's selection throughout the duration of six weeks. On top of the free wine, you'll also get "tasting notes" from the company that'll help you review each bottle as best you can.

That, my friends, leads me to my next point. After you receive your wine and read your complimentary tasting notes, you'll have to review each bottle on Twitter. In order to do so, give your glass a good taste and tweet about it with the #AldiWineClub hashtag. After that, Aldi shoppers far and wide will be able to see your tweet and decide which bottles they want to buy.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Again, UK entrants must be at least 18 years old to enter this contest — but anyone planning on drinking wine in the United States must be at least 21 years old (because that's the way the law goes). Whether you're drinking vino across the pond or at a stateside bar, drink it responsibly.