If this is the first time you and your partner are having phone sex, Jean says it's OK to be nervous — and to not even know what to do. In both cases, the key is to just be yourself. “Learning together is a shared experience. You don’t have to be a superhero all of the time and when you try to pretend you are someone else is often when you lose sight of the person in front of you — or in this case on the other end of the line,” she shares.

If you're not sure of what to say, Jean suggests using someone else's words to set the mood. “Try reading an excerpt of some dirty literature and see how your person reacts,” she says. From there, you can start asking more suggestive questions like: “I could do this… or this, you get to choose.” Or just let your imagination run wild. “Narrate what you wish they would do to you from your perspective, not what you think will turn them on. Tell them what you would be doing to them if you were there with them,” she suggests.

Also, never underestimate a well-placed pregnant pause. “Don’t think you have to talk all the time. Silence can be just as sexy as words and a well-placed silence can be everything,” Jean notes.