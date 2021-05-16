Though you may be used to editing videos on TikTok, going live is a great way to broadcast to your viewers in real time. After all, TikTok's livestream feature is super simple to use and only requires a few steps to get started. If you're ready to interact with your followers beyond your usual video clips, here's how to go live on TikTok.

You've probably seen your favorite creators doing everything from hosting Q&A sessions to showing off their makeup hauls through the Live feature on TikTok. Since TikTok Live gives you space to speak about what you want, you can use the feature to expand on your favorite topics or just to chat your viewers. The best part is, you won't have to do any editing like you do for your usual TikTok videos, which means you can skip all the time you spend perfecting your transitions.

To get started, you'll need to first make sure you have the TikTok app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You need to be at least 16 years old and have over 1,000 followers to broadcast on Live. If you're at least 18 or older, you'll also have the ability to get gift points when you're livestreaming.

According to TikTok's post about going live, there are some best practices you'll want to follow before starting your Live session. They include setting up good lighting, streaming from a quiet room with minimal background noise, and making sure you have a steady internet connection.

If you've got everything set up, open your TikTok app and tap the "create" icon, which looks like a plus sign (the same place you'd go to start any video). From there, swipe to "Live" in the navigation, and then select an image and enter a title for your livestream session. Once you’re ready to record, you'll want to tap "Go Live," and your livestream will begin. You can change your settings during the stream by selecting the three dots on your screen. In the settings, you can flip your camera, use special effects, filter comments, and include up to 20 moderators to join your session.

Shutterstock

It's easy to stay engaged with your viewers during your livestream by responding to comments or answering questions. Of course, you can always filter comments or even block a user from your Live session if you're feeling uncomfortable.

Now that you know how to go live on TikTok, you can switch it into your usual routine whenever you're feeling like broadcasting in real time.