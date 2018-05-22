Throughout the past few months, it feels like everyone I know has taken a trip to Iceland. My Instagram feed has been overflowing with photos of friends basking in the Blue Lagoon, and I've never been more jealous. At this point, I'm convinced that Iceland is a dream vacation spot that I need to experience at some point in the near future. Luckily, an Iceland-based airline is having an incredible sale right now, and tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland are under $100. If you're wondering how to get WOW Air's $99 flights to Iceland, I have you covered. Trust me, you'll be basking in the lagoon and watching the Northern Lights in no time.

In order to book a $99 trip to Iceland, you must visit WOW Air's website. They have a specific page dedicated to Reykjavik trips, and that's where you need to start. (FYI, Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland.) Once you're there, scroll down and hit "Select Origin." There are 13 selections you can choose from, including New York JFK, Boston, Los Angeles, New York EWR, Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburg, Detroit, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth. A majority of these origin locations have $99.99 tickets to Iceland, so make sure your region is offering the special before you plan your getaway. (It'd be a huge bummer if you planned your vacation without realizing your flight isn't on sale.)

If you're on WOW Air's website right now, you've probably noticed that the flight deals are categorized by months. For instance, at the time of publication, flights from New York JFK to Iceland are $109.99 in May 2018, but they're $99.99 from June to October 2018. So, I'd probably opt for a late-summer vacation to save a little bit of money.

After you've chosen the month you wish to fly, you'll be taken to a page that will calculate the cheapest trip for you. Please keep in mind that return flights are not $99.99, so make sure you have a little bit of extra money saved up so you aren't stuck in Iceland without a plane ticket home. Don't let that deter you from planning your trip, though. The fact that flights to Iceland are so cheap will still save you a ton of money during your getaway, so it's totally worth it.

This isn't the first time WOW Air has featured $99 flights to Iceland. In fact, the airline announced their sale in December 2017, and was initially planning on selling discounted flights until May 2018. Considering the fact that it's now May (finally), it looks like the company has continued the sale. According to their site, discounted flights will now be offered until March 2019. This gives you ample time to plan your vacation, so start saving, like, now.

So, why did WOW Air decide to bring their sale to the forefront, again? According to Thrillist, the company is celebrating the addition of St. Louis to their list of U.S. origin cities. Apparently, the first flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik took off last week, and cheap flights from the city will continue until March 2019. If you're located in St. Louis, congratulations — you can now travel to Iceland for a cheap cost.

If you're a little confused about the allure of Iceland, let me catch you up. When you visit Reykjavik, there are tons of fun (and Insta-worthy) things to do, like whale watching in the old harbor and checking out gorgeous mountains in the distance. WOW Air also suggests taking the Golden Circle day trip, where you can see geysers shooting water into the air. The company also suggests a trip to the Blue Lagoon, which is a total must if you're into geothermal spas. Oh, did I mention you can also see the Northern Lights if you visit during the winter months? If you're into that, book your trip accordingly (and bring your camera).