Get ready to eat your heart out (in a good way), because Tyson is serving up new heart-shaped nuggets for Valentine's Day. Of course, a heart-shaped nugget will bring the heat this February, but there's a catch — they won't be sold in stores. For your chance to snag a bag, here's how to get Tyson's heart-shaped chicken Nuggets of Love, because who doesn't want to say "I heart you," with nuggets?

Tyson announced its first-ever heart-shaped chicken nuggets, Nuggets of Love, on Monday, Jan. 25. But don't go rushing to your local grocery store for these nuggs, because the limited-edition 27-ounce bags of heart-shaped bites are only available through the Nugget Bouquet Contest, which is back for the second year in a row. The contest is similar to last year, but 2021 marks the debut of nuggets shaped like V-Day hearts. To try your luck in Tyson’s Nugget Bouquet Contest, you'll need to follow a few steps. Starting Monday, Feb. 1, you can create a literal bouquet of nuggets and be entered to win the heart-shaped bites.

Here's How To Get Tyson's Heart-Shaped Nuggets

Through Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET, create your best nugget bouquet and log into Twitter or Instagram. Make sure you're following Tyson's official Instagram account or official Twitter account. Then, make sure your account settings are public, not private. Next, post a picture of your heartfelt creation including the hashtag #NuggetBouquetContest and tag @TysonBrand. Once you've entered, sit back, relax, and enjoy your nugget bouquet.

Courtesy of Tyson

Tyson will judge each entry around Wednesday, Feb. 24, based on creativity, presentation, originality, and adherence to the theme. You'll be notified via direct message on Twitter or IG if you're a winner, so keep an eye out. One grand prize winner will get five bags of Tyson’s Nuggets of Love, as well as a year’s supply of Tyson nuggets, and $5,000 for a staycation. Plus, 150 first prize winners will score a custom box with one bag of the Nuggets of Love.

Unfortunately, if you’re in Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, or North Dakota, you aren't eligible to win the heart-shaped nuggets.

Courtesy of Tyson

If you're grabbing nuggets from the store to make a nugget bouquet, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. When possible, avoid excess trips and use a pay ahead method such as curbside pickup or delivery. When receiving a shipment, discard excess packaging and wash your hands after handling deliveries. If you come in contact with the delivery person, remember to maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a mask.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.