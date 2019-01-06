If you thought the Time's Up and Me Too movements would go unacknowledged during this year's awards season, think again, because the celebs who so bravely and boldly spoke out throughout 2018 are showing no signs of slowing down in 2019. If you noticed a certain accessory on the wrists of the best and brightest on the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes, and you're wondering where to get the Time's Up X2 bracelet from the 2019 Golden Globes, you're in luck, because you can snag one for yourself, whether or not you were nominated.

While diamonds and jewels are often the most exciting accessories donned on a Hollywood red carpet, this year's hottest must-haves were the black and white rubber bracelets worn by many to support the Time's Up movement. Time's Up X2 bracelets and ribbons were worn by tons of celebs on the carpet, from red carpet host Giuliana Rancic to Golden Globes host Andy Samberg. Anyone interested in buying a bracelet can find them now, as they're available on the Time's Up website for purchase.

The bracelets bear the message, "Time's Up X2," referencing the fact that this is the second year that stars are using their Golden Globes red carpet to show support of the anti-sexual assault and pro-workplace equality movement. Last year, tons of female celebrities wore black dresses as a symbol of solidarity on the carpet, but this year, many are relying on the bracelets — and of course, their voices — to keep raising awareness.

Here's Andy Samberg rocking his black bracelet alongside his co-host, Sandra Oh:

In addition to the bracelets, other celebs wore small ribbons on the lapels of their jackets to show support for the movement. Personally, I love that they went with an accessory option this year for two reasons. Firstly, while the blackout last year was undoubtedly moving, I admittedly missed seeing all the beautiful colored gowns gracing the carpet. Secondly, I can't rock a black ballgown on the daily to support the Time's Up movement, but you bet your bottom dollar I'll be dropping a fiver to purchase these bracelets and wear them on the daily!

Not into bracelets? The Time's Up website has a ton of other wearable merchandise options, including t-shirts, pins, totes, and hoodies. All the proceeds from these pieces directly benefit the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, so you can absolutely justify buying whatever catches your eye. Perhaps we'll see some celebrities wearing these other pieces worn during the rest of awards season? I've got my fingers crossed. It's highly unlikely that I'll ever walk a Golden Globes red carpet, but I love that, for once, I'll be able to accessorize like a celeb and support a powerful movement at the exact same time. What more could you ask for?