Dating is going to look a little different this winter. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you probably won't be able to canoodle with your crush under the mistletoe, or ring in the new year with a kiss at a party. This is going to be a long, tough winter — but you don't have to go through it alone. Dating apps are actually pretty popping right now, and if you want to get more matches this cuffing season, Bumble has your back. The dating app released a "Dating 101 in 2021" guide on its site on Nov. 20, and unsurprisingly, it's packed with tips for upping your chances of meeting someone to snuggle up with this winter.

For starters, Bumble revealed you can increase your chances of matching with someone by a whopping 70% by making one simple tweak to your profile: adding badges. (No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Seventy percent! That's a lot.) These badges denote key facts about you, like your star sign, political views, and whether you have pets. "The more you share, the more you match," a rep for Bumble pointed out.

While you're editing your profile, you might notice there's a badge that lets you communicate what type of dating you're open to these days (virtual, socially distanced, or socially distanced with masks on). Bumble found that users who broadcast their COVID-19 dating preferences with a badge get an average of 20% more matches a month than users who skip this step. In addition to getting more matches this way, you're also likely get more compatible ones who share your comfort level.

Bumble

Even though it might be a while until your next big vacation, consider chatting with your matches about travel. According to Bumble, 62% of users expect wanderlust to be a major topic of conversation. So, go ahead — ask your matches which destinations are at the top of their bucket list and swap stories about road trips or semesters abroad. You might just wind up snagging a future travel buddy.

Finally, know that timing is everything. Bumble reported it gets the most action between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on any given day, so your efforts to swipe right and strike up conversations will produce the best results during the evenings.

While it can be understandably tough to keep your chin up while dating during a pandemic, know that you're not alone. According to Bumble, one in three daters are particularly interested in finding a partner before the holiday season. There are plenty of people out there looking for love — and with these tips, you're more likely to find them.