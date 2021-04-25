You could snag a new freebie at White Castle that'll certainly sweeten up your day. White Castle is giving away any of its fan-favorite dessert-on-a-stick offerings in a new month-long promotion, and there's absolutely no purchase necessary. If you're ready to score some sweet treats, here's how to get free White Castle desserts in 2021.

White Castle is joining a slew of chains that are offering freebies to COVID-19 vaccinated customers in 2021, in a similar fashion as Krispy Kreme's free doughnut giveaway. During White Castle's COVID-19 vaccine promotion, which lasts through May 31, you can score any of the chain's four dessert-on-a-stick options for free. ICYDK, White Castle's dessert-on-a-stick menu features classic baked treats on a popsicle stick, making it easy to enjoy your favorite desserts wherever you are. There are four sweet flavors to choose from, including Buttercake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake, and the new Birthday Cake option, which just dropped this month to celebrate White Castle's 100th anniversary in 2021.

If you'd like to get a free dessert-on-a-stick, all you'll need to do is show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination in the form of a valid vaccine card when you visit White Castle. The best part is, there's no purchase necessary to receive the offer. However, there's a limit of one freebie per vaccinated customer, and you won't be able to combine the promotion with any of the chain's other coupons or discounts.

You can score the offer at participating White Castle locations, and it's important to note that you won't be able to get the freebie if you're ordering through delivery. That means you'll need to swing by a White Castle restaurant to get your dessert-on-a-stick this season. To find a participating White Castle near you, simply use the brand's store locator.

Remember, since the sweet promotion lasts through May 31, you have plenty of time to get vaccinated if you haven't already and head to a White Castle to get your freebie.

When you head out to White Castle to pick up your free dessert-on-a-stick, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.