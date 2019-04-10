Dunkin' has a coffee special up its sleeve, but only certain customers can take advantage of it. Those lucky customers are all T-Mobile users, because Dunkin' recently teamed up with the phone service to create a special discount. (If you've been toying around with the idea of changing your phone plan, now might be the time to do it.) As of Tuesday, April 9, both companies are collectively offering a special that'll let their joint customers score a free medium hot or iced latte every Tuesday until June. If you currently use T-Mobile, you might be wondering how to get free Dunkin' coffee with T-Mobile Tuesdays. Thankfully, the process is super simple.

I'm a T-Mobile customer, so I can tell you first hand that getting started is easy. All you need to do is download the new T-Mobile Tuesdays app (it's available for both iPhone and Android users). Once you have it downloaded onto your phone, it'll ask you to sign in and verify that you're really a T-Mobile user. FYI, while I was registering, the app asked me to provide my phone number. Then, it sent me a verification code via text that I had to enter into the app. After I entered the code, I was all set.

Screenshot Courtesy of Amanda Fama

If you've gotten that far, then you're also one step closer to scoring your complimentary Dunkin' latte. The next thing that you'll need to do is locate the deal's coupon. In order to do so, open your app again. Once you're on the app's main page, you'll see various coupon selections. Some will be underneath the "AVAILABLE NOW" heading, while others will be underneath "COMING ON TUESDAY." If it's not Tuesday yet, that's where the coupon will be — so scroll down until you see it.

When you see the free latte coupon, click on it. There will be information about the deal at the top of the screen — but if it's not Tuesday yet, the deal will be unavailable until it is. Once Tuesday comes around, you'll be able to log back onto the app and save the coupon.

Screenshot Courtesy of Amanda Fama

Once you've saved the coupon (on a Tuesday, of course), you can bring it to your go-to Dunkin' and redeem it for a free medium iced or hot latte. Here's the catch, though: You don't have to redeem your coupon on a Tuesday. Once it's downloaded, you have one week to use it before the coupon expires. If you use it in time — and continue downloading coupons every Tuesday until June — you'll get a free latte every week. That's a pretty great deal, if you ask me.

So, what kind of lattes are currently available at Dunkin'? Believe it or not, this deal came just in time for customers to try Dunkin's new lineup of tasty Signature Lattes. On April 2, the coffee company introduced three brand new Signature Lattes to the menu including the Blueberry Crisp Latte, the Caramel Craze Latte, and the Cocoa Mocha Latte. Whether or not you're a T-Mobile customer, go ahead and give them a try.