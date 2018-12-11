In my dream life, I wake up well rested and whip up an elaborate breakfast every morning. Dreams of fresh smoothies, spinach and egg souffles, and crispy bacon fill my head, but let's be real. It really is just a dream. I wake up with barely enough time to shower in the morning, so I'm lucky if I can have a bite to eat before my day really gets going. That's all about to change, for now, at least, thanks to Panera. The bakery is offering free bagels for the rest of the year. Here's how to get free bagels at Panera Bread every day until Dec. 31.

Free food is always (well, usually) a good idea in my book. Especially if it helps me get out the door a little quicker in the morning. Right now, Panera is offering free bagels until the end of the year, because sometimes making actual breakfast can be hard. All you need to do is sign up for the MyPanera Rewards program and redeem the offer at any participating Panera Bread cafe. Sorry, but the offer only applies to new MyPanera Rewards program members. If you already have a MyPanera account, you might want to consider signing up for a new one to claim this freebie. This can be done by visiting the Panera website and signing up for an account.

There are two ways to join the MyPanera Rewards program. The first way is to sign up with your Facebook account. This will link the MyPanera Rewards program to your Facebook account and you won't have to plug in as many details about yourself. Consider this the fastest way to sign up if you are feeling hangray. The second way to go about getting your free daily bagel until 2019 is to sign up with your email address. Make sure you use an email address that you check frequently because you're gonna want full access to the free Panera Bread bagels. You will need to supply a few details about yourself such as first name and last name, zip code, phone number, and birth date.

Once you are all signed up, you can walk into any Panera Bread cafe and order up your complimentary bagel. New members must sign up between Saturday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 31 to partake in the free bagel deal. The last day to get a free bagel from Panera Bread is Monday, Dec. 31. Basically, the sooner you sign up, the better. The free bagel promo cannot be redeemed with online or kiosk orders, according to Panera.

The bagel is served without cream cheese, per Panera. You'll have to pay for that part. If you don't get cream cheese, is it really a bagel? Not in my book. I don't know about you, but everything bagels are my jam. Put a little onion and chive cream cheese on the toasted bagel and I am in heaven. Even though you have to pay for the cream cheese, this is still a breakfast deal that won't break the bank. You'll have a little extra cash to put toward those holiday presents instead of spending it all on breakfast.