As people all around the world prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving apart from their loved ones, Zoom is making it easier to virtually connect by temporarily lifting its 40-minute time limit on video calls. If you're wondering how to get a free Zoom upgrade on Thanksgiving 2020 and let the good times roll without any deadline for ending your online celebration, you're in luck. Here's how to keep the holiday toasts coming with friends and family come Thursday, Nov. 26.

On Turkey Day, you don't have to worry about checking the clock or setting any timers on your online party, thanks to a holiday offer from the videoconferencing platform. While free Zoom accounts are usually booted off calls after 40 minutes, the company will be making the holiday a little brighter by lifting that limit. Starting at midnight on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27, Zoom users all around the world can video call and otherwise use any of the app's usual features for as long as they like, according to a Nov. 24 email sent from the company to Zoom users. Whether you decide to go on a Zoom calling spree or keep the virtual party going all through the night with a select few is up to you, but it's impossibly easy to take advantage of the limited-time offer.

To make sure you will be able to get in on interrupted Thanksgiving calls, you'll need to create a Zoom account if you don’t have one. To get on Zoom calls, you'll need to sure your computer has Zoom version 4.6.0. You can also use Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with an iPhone 8 or later, and a fifth generation iPad or later. Once you've created a Zoom account and logged in, you're good to go. If you already have a Zoom account, all you have to do is sign on, and voila, you can listen to your uncle's travel stories or swap pumpkin pie recipes with your grandma without worrying about the time running out.

Once you've got your account up to date, you might want to consider jazzing up your virtual celebration and getting into the spirit of the holiday with a virtual Thanksgiving background. As an icebreaker, you can also plan some games to play with your friends or family. After all, there's no time limit on the fun, so sit back, relax, and enjoy connecting with your loved ones from just a screen away.