If you're a frequent Burger King customer, then you've probably noticed a new dessert that hit the menu in honor of the 2018 holiday season. It's called the Peppermint Oreo Shake, and it features Oreo cookie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve and peppermint syrup (YUM). It's one of the tastiest pink drinks of the season — and you can get one for free if you order it right now. However, you'll have to order it straight from Postmates, so don't try getting one from the drive-thru at your local BK. If you're wondering how to get a free Burger King Peppermint Oreo Shake from Postmates, read on. The process is simple.

According to a Dec. 11 email from Postmates, the online ordering platform is offering free Peppermint Oreo Shakes from Burger King if customers order one on its website or app. Elite Daily reached out to Postmates to see if this special is being offered to all customers, and the company confirmed that it is available for everyone. Whether you received an email about the promo or not, you can go ahead and score a free Peppermint Oreo Shake for yourself. You'll have to start by logging into Postmates and providing the company with your location.

Once you've provided the service with your address, you can start scanning the site for your nearby Burger King. After you find the restaurant's link, click on it — and then, you can search its menu for a Peppermint Oreo Shake. Moments after I began scrolling through the menu on my screen, I was able to locate the bright pink beverage. When you see it for yourself, go ahead and click on the product. After you click on it, a maximized image of the shake should appear alongside its price. The price should say "$0.00" — and if it does, you're good to go.

That's a pretty great deal, don't you think? With its recommended price being $3.29, you can sip your dessert with the satisfaction that you just saved almost $4 on your holiday drink. However, your entire order won't be free — because you'll still have to pay a delivery fee. Once you think about it, though, you'll be getting a delicious holiday beverage delivered to your doorstep at a cheap cost. That, my friends, is priceless.

Before you go and order a ton of Peppermint Oreo Shakes for your office, there are a few things you should know. According to Postmates' email, each person can only order one free shake. (So if you were planning on sharing the goods, you might want to split yours up into a few cups.) Also, it appears that the promotion won't last forever. Apparently, you can order a free Peppermint Oreo Shake until Sunday, Dec. 16 at midnight.

There's one more thing that you should know: Availability for a free shake depends on your location, and only participating Burger King restaurants are partaking in the deal. In other words, cross your fingers and hope that the Burger King near you is offering free shakes. If it is, log onto Postmates and order up.