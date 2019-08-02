Pasta enthusiasts, rejoice: Olive Garden is bringing its Pasta Passes back, and you're going to have the chance to buy one. Yes, that means endless pasta *may* be on the horizon — but before you start planning your dinner trips, you'll want to know how to get a 2019 Olive Garden Pasta Pass. The process seems simple, but there are only a certain amount of passes available. With that being said, you're going to want to know exactly where to go in order to score one. I have the deets, though.

Believe it or not, you won't actually have to go anywhere in order to purchase a Pasta Pass. According to an email from Olive Garden announcing the news, you'll have to visit olivegarden.com/pastapass on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. ET in order to buy one. In other words, bookmark that webpage and set your alarms — because they're coming in a limited supply.

According to Olive Garden, there will be a total of 24,000 Pasta Passes available when they go on sale. Sure, that sounds like a lot — but there's a good chance that they'll sell out quick (like they did last year). I mean, it'd be a total bummer to miss out on the deal if you logged onto the website a little too late, so plan accordingly.

Courtesy of Olive Garden

Now, you're probably wondering how much time you'll have to purchase a Pasta Pass. Unfortunately, Olive Garden didn't provide those details in its initial email — however, based off of last year's promotion, it seems like you won't have too long to buy one once they're on sale. When the Pasta Passes went live in August 2018, they were only available for 30 minutes. With that being said, it's probably best to act quick when they're on sale again.

If you aren't familiar with Olive Garden's Pasta Pass promotion, I'll give you some context. Usually, the promo gives customers the chance to buy a Pasta Pass that'll help them score unlimited pasta for a certain amount of time (via the company's Never Ending Pasta Bowl). When the promotion went live in August 2018, Olive Garden offered 23,000 Never Ending Pastas Passes that gave customers eight weeks of unlimited pasta. It also offered 1,000 Annual Pasta Passes that were worth one entire year of unlimited pasta. Hopefully, Olive Garden offers each option again when they go live on Aug. 15.

Now, it's time for the question of the hour: How much do Pasta Passes cost? That information hasn't been revealed yet — but there's always a chance that this year's promo will be similar to last year's. At the time, each Never Ending Pasta Pass was priced at $100, and each Annual Pasta Pass costed $300. Therefore, if you're trying to score one of them, have your wallet ready to go.

Again, in order to buy one of the Pasta Passes when they go on sale, head to the company's Never Ending Pasta Pass webpage on Aug 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Then, cross your fingers that you'll be able to purchase a pass and fill up on pasta.