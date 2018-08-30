You bought tickets months ago and the day is finally approaching. You saved up for the ticket, you bought the cutest outfit, you've been listening to your favorite artists on repeat, but the one thing you didn't prep for is how to flirt at a music festival. Festivals are a perfect place to meet someone: You're usually with friends, or if you're not, it's easy to buddy up to like-minded music fans. In the festival setting, you're feeling a little freer, more fun, and just excited to have a good time. You're likely dancing along to the music and just feeling the ~vibes~ of the festival atmosphere.

For those who need a little bit of help (trust me, I'm right there with you!), flirting at a festival can feel a lot more relaxing than at your standard bar setting. You're excited to see music acts you love, there's typically good food vendors, and you're in your cutest festival-approved outfit. Plus, at bigger show-stoppers like Coachella, you may even have a few celebrity sightings. For your convenience, I've put together a list of flirty ways to approach that person you're eyeing at the festival. Pick which one works best for you, and go get your flirt on.

Music Giphy The reason most of you are there is for the music. Find ways to bond with people you're interested in over bands, genres, and albums. Nothing like some good music to bring two people together. "Are you going to the [insert artist here] set? I love their music!"

"Just so you know, I'm going to go hard during this set. This has been your warning."

Help Giphy Play into the whole damsel-in-distress trope (even though you're a completely independent woman) by making a move pretending you need help. "I can't see the stage so well. Mind if I sit on your shoulders?"

"Can you help me put this wristband on?"

"Where's [insert band name here] set?"

Social media Giphy It's likely the person you want to approach has some form of social media, so they'll understand your desire to produce some cool content while you're at the festival. You need to make all of your followers jealous that you're at The Place to Be this weekend, duh. "Hey, do you mind taking a picture of me for Instagram real quick?"

"I have a bet with my friend that I can get 20 followers at this festival. Wanna help me out?" (Use this one for a follow-for-follow type of situation.)