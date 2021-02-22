Ready your tastebuds, because Krispy Kreme is gifting fans some major savings on the menu item that started it all: Original Glazed doughnuts. Starting on Monday, Feb. 22, you can score a dozen of the piping hot treats fresh off the line for just $5 whenever the "Hot Light" is on — and it's so easy to keep track. Here's how to find Krispy Kreme's Hot Light hours for the $5 dozen deal.

Through the week of Feb. 22, Krispy Kreme will be holding specific Hot Light hours during both mornings and evenings, ensuring plenty of chances for doughnut fans to score 12 melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts for $5 instead of the $7.99 they typically retail for. If you haven't tried to visit a Krispy Kreme when the Hot Light is on, here's how it works. When the neon sign is lit up, it signifies you can swing by the store and pick up fresh Original Glazed doughnuts that have literally just come off the line. Piping hot doughnuts? Yes, please!

While you might stumble upon a glowing neon sign by chance, it's actually pretty easy to find one and take advantage of the $5 deal when you want it. Simply download the Krispy Kreme app, toggle the option to enable Hot Light notifications from the shop of your choice, and then pick when you want to scoop up your discounted dozen based on when you get a notification. Unfortunately, the $5 deal doesn't apply to online orders and it's only valid while the light is on, so don't sleep on heading to your local shop when you get the notification.

When visiting your Krispy Kreme to pick up your doughnuts, try to opt for drive-thru to limit your exposure to others, per the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31. If you do go inside to order or pick up your dozen, make sure to wear a mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands before digging in to your sweet treats.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.