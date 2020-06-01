There's an exciting new contest that could score you $5,000. Whatchamacallit is seeking fans to submit the wildest names they can think of for its new unnamed candy bar. Here's how to enter Whatchamacallit's Candy Bar Naming Contest to try your hand at winning some cash.

Whatchamacallit is releasing its first new candy in 10 years, and the brand is calling for fans to submit their zaniest candy bar name ideas. In case you're not familiar, Whatchamacallit is the candy bar with a mouthful of a name, which is made with "chewy caramel, rich chocolate and peanut flavored crunch." When coming up with a name, you'll want to take into consideration the unnamed bar's features: it's loaded with chocolate crisps and peanut butter crème, and covered in chocolatey coating.

There are three ways to apply to the contest. The first way is through visiting the Whatchamacallit website and entering your email and contact information on the entry form. You'll then be able to submit either a text copy or a photograph of your name idea. The second way to apply is by logging onto your Twitter account and either tweet a text copy or a photograph showing your name idea. Make sure to tag the user @whatchamacallit as well as add the hashtag #whatchamacallit and #contest to your submission. The final way to submit an entry is by doing the same as above, but on Instagram, making sure you tag @whatchamacallit_bar and the hashtags #whatchamacallit and #contest. When you enter on social media, you'll need to follow the brand's Instagram or Twitter account during the contest period and for 30 days after for prize notification purposes.

You can apply to the contest beginning Monday, June 1 through Monday, June 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Courtesy of Whatchamacallit

If you come up with the winning name, you'll receive $5,000, as well as a year's supply of the new bar. The name will also be printed on the candy bar's wrapper, which will be sold nationwide. There's a limit of three submissions per day (one online, one via Twitter, and one via Instagram). Each submission should be unique and you can't submit the same name idea more than once for entry. The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States/District of Columbia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

The winner will be notified on or about Monday, June 29 via email if you sent your submission through the website, or via DM on Twitter/Instagram, depending on which platform you submitted your entry. With the submission deadline coming up on Monday, June 15, it's time to start brainstorming the wildest candy names you can give the new chocolate bar.