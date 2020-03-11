Kool-Aid is giving one lucky fan the chance to play detective and go on a free vacation worth $10,000. The company is holding a contest where Kool-Aid stans can share their guesses for where the company's mascot is looking for the new mystery flavor. There are two different ways to enter the Kool-Aid Jammers Mystery Flavor contest, and both will put you in the running to walk away with instant win prizes or the grand prize of a getaway to anywhere in the United States.

ICYMI, the company recently rolled out a new Kool-Aid Jammers Mystery Flavor 10-pouch pack in stores. With the newest addition to the Jammers family now available around the country, Kool-Aid is giving fans an extra sweet incentive to check it out — a five-night getaway for two people to any city in the United States, which includes round-trip flights, accommodation, ground transportation, and $1,000 in spending money.

Until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers can enter the Mystery Flavor Contest by guessing the whereabouts of the Kool-Aid man as he searches for the new Jammers flavor through one of two options. One way to enter is to purchase a specially-marked 10-pouch pack of the Mystery Jammers for $1.99 and scan it with a smart device. You'll need to use your smart phone to visit www.koolaidmystery.com, fill out the registration form with your information, and then scan the package. Once you make your guess about where you think the Kool-Aid man is, you'll then be entered into the running to win the free vacation as well as the Instant Win Game.

The second option is to visit www.koolaidmystery.com from your laptop or a desktop, fill out the registration form, and then select the option "If you don’t have a camera OR a Mystery Flavor Jammer to scan, click here." Once you select "Scan Now," you'll be directed to a page where you can make your guess about the whereabouts of the Kool-Aid man. Again, you'll be entered to win the $10,000 vacation and the Instant Win Game, which includes prizes like iPhone X cases, thermoses, and more themed merchandise.

Courtesy of Kool-Aid

On April 6, the company will reveal the flavor of the new Kool-Aid Mystery Jammers on the website, and the winning recipient of the grand prize will be notified. Kool-Aid will be offering chances to take home Instant Win Prizes every day from now until April 3, so enter ASAP for a chance to win.