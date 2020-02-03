On Sunday, Feb. 2, Avocados From Mexico celebrated its Super Bowl spot by sharing a special giveaway for guac lovers. Fans can now cash in for their love of the green fruit, thanks to the fact that the company is giving away a big $15,000 grand prize the day after the big game. It's so easy to put your name into the running, so here’s how to enter the Avocados From Mexico 2020 Super Bowl sweepstakes.

Whether you prefer to enjoy the fruit in the form of guac or avo toast, everyone can get on board with potentially winning some serious cash with just a few simple steps. Here's the deal: Until 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 2, avocado devotees can head to the Avocados From Mexico website to register. Once you enter your email address on the sweepstakes page, you'll receive a message to verify your email address and to click the link to learn more.

Once you follow the link, you'll be taken to a page featuring a message saying you’ve been entered into the running for a $15,000 grand prize. You must be a legal resident of the U.S. and over 21 to qualify, and the winner will be notified the day after the game on Feb. 3.

Following these steps counts as one entry, and it's probably the easiest way to enter your name in the running. To gain five additional entries, you'll first need to make sure that you have a Twitter account. You can follow Avocados From Mexico on Twitter (@AvosFromMexico), tweet using the hashtag #AvoNetwork, and watch the video on "How to pamper your avocado fruit" on the Big Game page to gain one additional entry each. You can also get extra entries by sharing the unique URL that was sent to your email and sharing it with your friends. (Each friend who registers through your link will gain you an additional entry into the sweepstakes.)

Last but not least, the company will reward you for indulging your love of avocados on your next grocery store run. In the map section of your account, you can opt to find avocados that are closest to you at a Walmart Store. When you find them and "pick them up" in the map section (which you can do by being physically close to the avocados and clicking the icon on your map), you'll get one extra entry toward winning the $15,000.

Again, fans who want to potentially walk away with $15,000 have only until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 2 to take advantage of these six entry options, so I'd make a point of filling them out and tweeting away at some point during the game. May the odds be ever in your favor.