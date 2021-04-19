You can score a relaxing vacations this summer that doesn't require any travel. During the Watermelon Fresh Escape contest, Absolut is offering fans the chance to win a backyard oasis that comes with everything you need to relax with your BFFs or on your own, including a customized RV and grill. If you're ready to bring the party to your home this summer, here's how to enter the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape contest.

Absolut announced its contest on April 19 to celebrate the launch of a new watermelon-flavored offerings: Absolut Watermelon. The boozy sip, which is available at nationwide retailers, puts a spin on a classic with a new watermelon flavor.

Of course, you'll need a spot to enjoy the sips this summer, so Absolut is giving away a backyard escape during its Watermelon Fresh Escape contest. Since the prize is an oasis on wheels, the decked out RV (which literally looks like a watermelon) will come straight to your doorstep so that you don't have to travel for your upcoming staycation.

To enter the contest, all you'll have to do is answer the question, "Tell us you are stuck at home without telling us you are stuck at home,” by posting a photo or video on Instagram. If you've ever scrolled through TikTok, you should be set with inspo to show off just how "bored in the house and in the house bored" you are.

Courtesy of Absolut

Your submission will need to be an original photo or video that doesn't include any logos or copyrighted material. It's important that your Instagram account is public and that you add the hashtags #AbsolutFreshEscape and #contest, as well as tag @absolutus in your post. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 14 to submit your best answers.

The brand will judge all entries based on their "originality/creativity, enthusiasm, and relevance to the theme," per the official rules, and the grand prize winner will be announced in mid-May.

If you're the lucky winner, you'll receive a a staycation in a 2016 Airstream Bambi Sport RV that's customized by the brand and decked out with a sleeping area and bathroom. You'll also get outdoor seating, a grill, lawn chairs, a cooler, and a corn hole game for all your backyard chillin'. To help pay for the taxes that may come with the RV, since you get to keep it (!!!), you'll receive $15,000 in cash, for a total approximate prize value of $65,000.

Courtesy of Absolut

The new Absolut Watermelon flavor will be around for a while, but the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape contest officially ends on Friday, May 14, so you'll want to submit your best answers ASAP for a chance at a summer staycation.