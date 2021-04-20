To celebrate the launch of their very own mattress collaboration, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are collaborating with Simmons to totally transform your bedroom. The first family of TikTok will be giving two lucky fans a room refresh worth up to $5,000 — and they'll be dreaming up the redesign themselves. For a chance to get your crib made over by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio (and score a brand new mattress), here's how to enter Simmons' Dream Room contest.

Following the drop of the Charli & Dixie x Simmons bed on April 19, the D'Amelio sisters decided to ring in its launch with a little bit of healthy competition — and a chance for two of their fans to win a complete bedroom refresh worth up to $5,000 each, a brand new queen-size Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress (worth $599), and a one-on-one video consultation with one of the sisters to talk about their vision for the makeover.

From now until May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can cast your name in the running by posting a TikTok that showcases your bedroom and provides a compelling reason why you need the D'Amelio sisters to give it a refresh along with the hashtags #SimmonsDreamRoom and #Contest in the caption. Keep in mind that the TikTok you post needs to be publicly available through June 25 and can't be any longer than 60 seconds.

Next, you'll want to visit Simmons.com/DreamRoom to submit the video and complete the entry form by entering your first name, your last name, the link to your TikTok entry, your email address, phone number, and shipping address. Once you complete both of these steps, your entry is complete.

All TikTok entries will go through two rounds of judging where your video will be evaluated 30% on creativity and originality, 40% on how much your bedroom needs a refresh, 20% on personality, and 10% on positive public engagement. Once the judging panel picks two winners, Charli and Dixie will have one-on-one consultations with each to help redesign their rooms and gift them with a brand new mattress. Finally, later this summer summer, the two sisters will share the before and after photos of each bedroom to let fans weigh in on whose redesign was best, so you know they'll be putting in their best work to edge out the other D'Amelio.

A significant portion of your dream contest TikTok submission will be judged on creativity and originality, so don't sleep on brainstorming how you can make it memorable (and drum up some significant public engagement on it).