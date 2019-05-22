You can tell a lot about somebody by simply looking at their nails. Mine, for example, are constantly bitten short; my cuticles are always a mess; and if have on nail polish, chances are it's chipped beyond repair. Bottom line: I don't always have time (or the cash) for a picture-perfect mani. And while I'd love to get myself regular manicures, doing so is pricey. Thankfully, one beverage brand is coming in clutch by giving fans the chance to win a free year of manis. So, here's how to enter RITAS' Nail Art Sweepstakes to win a year of gorgeous painted nails.

If you aren't already familiar with the RITAS brand, you have seriously been missing out. It's Anheuser-Busch's version of a marg in a can (for real, they were the epitome of my early 20s). Anyway, the esteemed beverage company is doing fans a solid by offering the most fun (and useful!) giveaway: free manicures for a year. Yes, you heard that correctly, and all you need to get in on this awesome chance is access to some cute nail polish and a public Instagram account, according to the press release. Sounds simple, doesn't it? Make note the sweepstakes is only open to U.S. residents 21 years of age and older.

Like I said before, entering to win is easy, and you have three different chances this summer to put your best mani forward. According to the official rules, all you need to do is post a photo of holiday-themed painted nails. This first round will honor Memorial Day, with the entry period lasting from May 23 at 12 a.m. ET through May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Your patriotic nail art must include a RITAS logo, and the post should include the following hashtags: #HaveARita and #Sweepstakes. In-post, you must also tag two two friends. Make sure you're following @ritas on Instagram, and you'll be good to go. Keep in mind, however, that only you will win the free manicures — not your friends tagged in the post, or any pals in the photos. Also make sure your content is original — nail art plagiarism is prohibited. If you want to really make a good impression, maybe try wrapping your polished nails around a tasty RITAS sip.

According to the official sweepstakes rules, the potential Grand Prize winner will be selected randomly on May 30 from all of the "eligible entrees." They will be notified through a direct message on Instagram. If the winner does not respond within 24 hours to accept the prize, another winner will be chosen. Once the prize is officially accepted, the winner will receive $1,300 that can go towards a year's worth of manicures (that's about $25 towards a mani per week!). The money will come in the form of a check made payable to the winner or pre-paid cards.

The rules will remain the same for the other two entry periods. One will honor July 4, and the other will celebrate Labor Day. Make sure to keep a lookout when the other summer entry dates are, and keep in mind if you don't win this time, you have two chances to redeem yourself.

The beverage brand is also celebrating the release of a new flavor, the limited-edition Passion-Fruit-Rita. According to the brand, it boasts sweet notes of passion fruit, and if you ask me, it sounds like a total tropical getaway in a can. I'm seriously obsessed.

Courtesy of RITAS

Maintaining cute nails is definitely one of my downfalls, but RITAS' Nail Art Sweepstakes is making all my nail dreams come true. I'll definitely need to brush up on my nail art skills, but other than that, I seriously think I have this in the bag.