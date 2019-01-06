Although he couldn't attend the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6 and enjoy the benefits of his acting nomination, Hamilton scribe and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda managed to check into E!'s red carpet feed to share an important message. About to reprise his titular Hamilton role in a Puerto Rico production, Miranda announced exclusive news via a video message about snagging a ticket to the room where it'll happen. ICYMI, here's how to enter Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Prizeo contest.

While his signature shaggy hair likely won't reappear, Miranda is slated to star as Alexander Hamilton in a limited run of the Tony-winning musical from Jan. 11-27 in Puerto Rico. If you're an avid follower of Miranda's sunny tweets, you probably already knew that the composer and actor was in Puerto Rico this week despite his Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. I love when Broadway overlaps with Hollywood as much as the next theater geek, but Miranda obviously wasn't going to ditch his musical baby for a walk along the Golden Globes red carpet.

Early in E!'s red carpet footage, fans of Miranda's Mary Poppins Returns role as light-lamper Jack still received a surprise from the witty wordsmith. In a pre-recorded video, Miranda said, "I'm so thrilled to be nominated and honored to be nominated, but I'm in Puerto Rico. I'm playing Hamilton in a production we're opening here to raise as much money as we can for artists and artistic organizations still struggling to recover in the wake of Hurricane Maria."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miranda, who exited the original Broadway production of Hamilton in 2016, then revealed, "We're going to raffle off 50 pairs of tickets to closing night. All of the money will go to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which is raising money for artists in Puerto Rico."

The minds behind Hamilton are no strangers to special ticket discounts, as the New York show regularly offers a digital lottery in which winners receive $10 tickets and a front row seat. But just like anything with hype and a healthy Instagram presence, swinging one of these is near impossible, but Miranda's charity venture now adds even more incentive to shoot for the stars. Anyone interested in a pair of closing night tickets just has to visit the campaign's Prizeo page and donate as little as $10. Donors will then be eligible to win two VIP tickets, access to the production's closing night party, and round-trip airfare and hotel accommodation. I would definitely be satisfied with this kind of prize!

As for where your money goes, Prizeo describes the Flamboyan Arts Fund with the following:

The Flamboyan Arts Fund was created in partnership with the Flamboyan Foundation to support institutions and arts groups as well as independent artists, musicians, galleries, etc., to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture... In Puerto Rico, Flamboyan is ensuring students are reading in Spanish on grade level by third grade while building a thriving philanthropic and nonprofit sector.

Miranda and his rendition of "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" might not be the life of Golden Globes parties tonight, but it looks like he's already made this night a memorable one. Good luck to Puerto Rico's Hamilton cast!