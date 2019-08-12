They say home is where the heart is. I totally agree. A home can be whatever you want it to be: a haven to relax in or a gathering place for friends and family. That's why I'm so pumped about Jimmy John's new "Home in the Zone" contest — it's about to make the home experience a whole lot better for one lucky individual. The contest will give customers a chance to win a home worth up to $250,000. Here's how to enter Jimmy John's "Home in The Zone" contest to get one step closer to your new home.

It all started when Jimmy John's announced its commitment to the "Sandwich Delivery Zone," a goal to only deliver their sandwiches to customers within five minutes of its stores, according to the brand. By getting your mouthwatering sandwich in the speedy delivery time of five minutes, it's bound to be super fresh — just like as if you'd gone into the restaurant.

But, what about the customers that don't live within five minutes of a store? That's where the Home in the Zone contest comes in. In an Aug. 12 press release, Jimmy John's Chief Marketing Officer, John Shea, explained:

At Jimmy John's, we're committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh. While that means we can't deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches.

It's seriously an ingenious plan. Move closer to a hub where I can access a diverse menu of savory sandwiches like the Spicy East Coast Italian and the Ultimate Porker? Sign me up.

The Home in the Zone contest goes like this: Any fans who live outside the Sandwich Delivery Zones in the country can enter to be eligible to win up to $250,000 towards the purchase of a home inside a Delivery Zone. You'll even get to choose which Delivery Zone you want to live in, so if you're in the mood for a quieter neighborhood or a bustling community, no one's stopping you.

IMO, the best thing about this contest in comparison to other giveaways is that there's no purchase necessary! It's based on a written contest where the winner will be chosen based on their response. The application, which is accessible on the Jimmy John's "Home in the Zone" website, has a written section where you'll need to explain why you'd like to move to a Sandwich Delivery Zone. You're limited to 250 words or less, so keep it short and sweet when expressing your undying love for Jimmy John's crispy and fresh menu items. The contest runs from Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, so you have plenty of time to perfect your writing chops for the written entry. There are other limitations, like you have to be 18 years or older to qualify, so you'll want to check out the official rules before applying. Per the rules, the winner will be notified around Nov. 20.

If you're lucky enough to already live inside a Delivery Zone, there's something for you, too! Jimmy John's is running a sweepstakes from Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, where five individuals will receive free sandwiches and delivery for one whole year. You can enter on the same page as the Home in the Zone contest by going to the lower righthand corner of the webpage. Although it's not as grand as a free home, I'd say free sandwiches for a year is a pretty close second.

The best kind of home is one where you can savor the good moments in life. With a new home within reach of the freshest sandwiches from Jimmy John's, that definitely won't be hard to accomplish.