The Gevalia coffee company wants to treat one lucky customer like a literal queen. And it's so easy to enter Gevalia's Coffee Queen Contest, where you'll have the chance to live like royalty for an entire week. The only prerequisite is that you must love coffee, so pour a cup and get ready to enter.

Gevalia is calling for all ladies and gentlemen to apply — even if you only drink decaf. If you think you're worthy of being crowned as coffee royalty and want to live like a queen, Gevalia is asking you to put in your application ASAP. If you win, you'll get to stay in a real castle for an entire week. Plus, you'll have access to endless coffee during your stay, in addition to a list of other perks.

The lucky winner will receive a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, where they will stay in Carlowrie castle. Imagine a fairy tale castle that sits on 32 acres of land and expect to find 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus some lovely amenities. Gevalia's Coffee Queen will receive some perks for ruling, including a $5,000 paycheck and $2,000 spending money, a personal butler to wait on them, an award-winning coffee chef at your disposal to give your private lessons, plus five-course meals so you don't go hungry. If that isn't enough, the lucky Coffee Queen will also receive coffee-inspired spa treatments, the opportunity to bring your BFF as your own royal subject, and bottomless gourmet Gevalia coffees. The whole prize is valued at $92,000.

All you need to do is fill out an application that takes about half a minute. Applications on GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com are open from Wednesday, Dec. 11 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. The application simply asks for your first and last name, date of birth, email address, if you have a valid passport, how many cups of coffee you drink a day, and a short 250-word response to "how you're the Coffee Queen IRL." If you end up being crowned the Gevalia Queen, you'll receive an email with the news from the brand on or around Dec. 30. After crossing t's and dotting i's with the company, the winner will travel to Scotland with their plus-one from March 22 through March 28, 2020.

With an application that takes less than a minute, there's no reason not to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While you're staying in your castle, Gevalia also says you can expect a couple of surprises, plus, the Coffee Queen and her guest will have an itinerary to explore the city of Edinburgh. If you're already feeling like a queen, this contest was made for you.