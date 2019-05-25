National Donut Day, aka my favorite holiday, is on June 7, 2019, and baked goods company Entenmann’s wants to make one donut-lover's dreams come true. In honor of this truly special holiday, Entenmann's is launching a national competition for fans to create a brand new donut flavor, and one lucky winner will walk away with some seriously amazing prizes. Here's how to enter Entenmann's Fan Flavor Challenge & Sweepstakes for the chance to have your donut flavor idea become a reality.

The challenge began on May 20 and runs through June 14, 2019. During that time period, donut enthusiasts can enter the Entenmann’s Fan Flavor Challenge & Sweepstakes online. To enter, use the "Flavor Maker" on Entenmann's website to choose a base, flavor, glaze, and toppings, and make sure you give your creation an original name under 50 characters. Flavors include classics like vanilla, chocolate, and plain and more unique options like gingerbread, banana, and apple cider and toppings include sprinkles and crumbs.

Next, enter some contact info about yourself, including your name, email, and phone number. Finally, write in why you're an Entenmann's fan in fewer than 500 words, and press enter for your chance to win. It's that simple.

Contest participants must be 18 years or older and can live in any U.S. state and D.C. You can check out the the official contest rules for more info.

Courtesy of Entenmann’s

According to an email from Entenmann’s, each submission will be reviewed by a panel of judges based on passion, creativity, and originality. Here's the breakdown, according to the official contest rules: The congeniality of the donut flavor combination idea accounts for 20% of the score; the creativity of the donut flavor name is worth 30%; and the portrayal of passion and fandom for Entenmann’s should really shine through, because it's weighted as 50% of the score. Based on this criteria, 25 entries with the highest score will move onto the final round where a winner will ultimately be chosen.

OK, now for the exciting part. The grand prize winner will have the chance to have their donut idea made into a reality during the 2019 holiday season; they will receive a $5,000 check, and they'll get a year’s supply of Enetnmann's Donuts. Two runners-up will also receive free donuts for a year and $1,000 each. Creativity has never paid off quite so beautifully.

For those who enter the donut flavor contest, Entenmann’s is also running a random sweepstakes. According to the official contest rules, upon completion of a Flavor Maker entry, participants will receive instructions to share their entries on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter to receive one entry into a random drawing for a chance to win the Sweepstakes Grand Prize, which is $1,000 awarded in the form of a check. The drawing will take place on June 21, 2019, after the Fan Flavor Challenge is over.

If you've been itching to flex your creative muscles lately, this could be the perfect opportunity. What could be better than designing donuts, watching them become a reality, and winning a bunch of stuff (including cold, hard cash) along the way? The contest is already open, so give it your best shot. You never know if your creativity might win you the $5,000 grand prize.