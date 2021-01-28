By now, you've probably seen the adorable #ClingyPet challenge on TikTok that features all the snuggliest pups and kitties. (If you haven't, you need get on TikTok and start scrolling through the videos that will give you a perma-smile.) The challenge, which shows furry friends who can't get enough of their owners, has hit over 158 million views as of Jan. 28, and it's time you finally put your goodest girl or boy in the spotlight. If you're not sure where to start, here's how to do TikTok's #ClingyPet challenge.

Started by Scott Tavlin in a TikTok post on Jan. 15, the main point of the challenge is to "show that your pet is clingy, without saying your pet is clingy." Tavlin's original sound is the common thread running through all the videos tagged #ClingyPet. Aside from showing an adorably needy behavior your pet just can't quit — sleeping on you, following you into the bathroom, trying to get all your lovin' — you'll need to make sure you meet a couple of other requirements to participate. First off, you'll need to know how to film a basic TikTok video and include the original sound that's featured in the challenge.

First, open your TikTok app on your phone, go to Scott Tavlin's TikTok page and tap on the clingy pet challenge video. From there, tap on the original sound, which you can find at the bottom of the video, and it will take you to the page for the original sound. At the bottom of the screen, tap "Use this sound." It'll take you to the TikTok camera, where you can record a video using the original sound.

Be warned, the sound only lasts 5 seconds, so if you want your video to be longer than that, you can record your video first on your phone, and then open TikTok to get to sound using the above steps. When you're using the sound, rather than recording with the camera, choose the video you recorded by tapping "Upload" in the bottom right corner. Select your video, then tap "next." Then, tap "next" again, and you can upload the video with the sound. Once you've recorded and edited your video, make sure to include the hashtag #ClingyPet before you post it.

For some inspiration, you may want to check out a few of the existing #ClingyPet videos before you start filming.

There's the ever-so-clingy (and endearing) dog who can't be away from his sleeping hooman:

Of course, cats also need to keep their owners company, but this time it's the cat whose snoozing but still wants that connection, ya know?

When your owner's lap is the best place to be, not being in their lap isn't so fun:

There are plenty of other #ClingyPet videos you can check out for more inspo before you capture your own.

And if you need more tips for TikTok videos, the app recently launched a TikTok Creator Portal account that features helpful how-to videos. So basically, you can become a pro in no time and then share all the videos of your fur baby that TikTok can handle.