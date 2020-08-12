Twitter is rolling out a new setting to give all users more control over their conversations. You'll be able to choose who can reply to tweets so you'll feel safer when starting a conversation, while still allowing others to see your point of view. If you're ready to say goodbye to unwanted replies, here's how to choose who can reply to tweets.

Twitter users around the world are able to control who can reply to their tweets as Tuesday, Aug. 11. To access the new setting, all you'll need to do is compose your tweet as usual. But before you send it out, you'll be prompted to: "Choose who can reply to this tweet." You'll have three options: everyone (which is the default setting on Twitter), people you follow, or only people you mention. No matter which option you choose, anyone mentioned in the tweet can always reply.

If you choose to limit replies to people you follow or only people you mention, it'll be labeled at the bottom of your tweet accordingly, and the reply icon will be grayed out so other people will know they can't reply. People who can’t reply can still view, retweet, retweet with comment, and like these tweets. Charli D'amelio tried it out with James Charles back on July 31, when she made her setting so that only people mentioned in the tweet could reply:

If this feature sounds familiar, it's because Twitter began testing the feature globally in May 2020 for a limited group of people, though everyone could see these conversations. During testing, people used the setting to host interviews and panels, share their thoughts, and make announcements, according to Twitter.

According to a representative from Twitter, users have been reporting they feel more comfortable tweeting and more protected from spam and abuse with the new controls. People are still able to share differing views with retweets with comments, which sometimes reach a larger audience than the original tweet.

The retweets with comments timeline was unveiled on May 12, and is gives users a place to scroll through comments shared via retweet all from one place. If you're reading a tweet with restricted replies, you can check the retweet with comments section, which you can find by clicking where it says "retweets and comments," and you can see all the comments shared from anyone unable to reply to the original tweet.

To keep up with all the new Twitter features, make sure you're following @Twitter on the platform. The company usually shares all the latest news to Twitter users from the account, so you'll be up-to-date with all the latest tips and tricks.