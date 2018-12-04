I love the holidays — I know, that's probably a cliché, but seriously, I'm excited to build gingerbread houses with my friends, scour the city for the coolest light displays, search for the perfect gifts for my loved ones, and yes, I'm pumped for the new year. There's something magical about knowing a new year is right around the corner; it's a great time to take stock of your life, reassess your priorities, and figure out what, if anything, needs to change come Jan. 1. So, if you want to know how to bring good luck for 2019, experts say you have more control over your good fortune than you might think.

Luck is often thought of as something that you're either born with or not, or even as something that comes your way only by chance, but according to Karla Starr, a public speaker, coach, and author of the book Can You Learn to Be Lucky?, there are definitely a few tangible ways to invite this type of prosperity into your life.

Starr tells Elite Daily that both chance and your own efforts can come together to manifest good luck. "One of the most beneficial beliefs is that every effort will increase your chance of success in love, work, and life," she explains. "It’s about being an active participant in your own life and saying yes."

Here are a few ways to cultivate good luck for the new year, according to experts.

Take care of your mental health Giphy According to Starr, part of the foundation for attracting positivity and good fortune in your life involves taking care of yourself — and yes, that includes your state of mind. "Being anxious makes people overestimate the likelihood that bad things will happen, interpret neutral things in a negative way, and then blow bad things out of proportion," she tells Elite Daily in an email. "This makes people do a poor job of calculating risks, in addition to making it harder to recover from setbacks." In other words, if you're able to maintain and radiate positivity on your own, regardless of what's going on around you, Starr says this can put you in a prime position for good fortune, because you won't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and take risks. Of course, taking care of your mental health will look a little different for everyone, but one important aspect of this, says Starr, is understanding how social media affects you. Remember that your favorite Instagram influencers probably only show the highlights of what they're doing day to day, so comparing your own life to theirs isn't just pointless, it's likely taking an unnecessary toll on your self-esteem, too, Starr explains. So, if you find yourself getting discouraged by social media, try to replace screen time with face time by meeting up with a friend IRL to go for a walk, or indulge in some delicious pastries at a local cafe.

Look to your horoscope Giphy Certified consulting astrologer Elizabeth Grace suggests asking an astrologer to help interpret your horoscope so you can be aware of how your luck might shift as the new year approaches. "She can tell if you are inherently lucky and give you exact times when you are likely to have lucky breaks," Grace explains. "An astrologer can help you be more lucky by encouraging you to seek opportunities that are more in alignment with your potential."

Get in tune with your gut Giphy Another part of welcoming good luck into 2019 involves really listening to your intuition, says Justin Peck, a spokesperson for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and author of the book Bulletproof. "Get to know your personal triggers, and listen to your gut," he tells Elite Daily. "The luckiest people have this sixth sense." For example, if you have to choose between two job offers, try focusing on what your gut tells you to do. It's easy to get distracted by factors like salary, but at the end of the day, if you choose something you genuinely feel great about, you'll probably bring more passion and creativity to the role than you would to the job that looked best on paper.

Put yourself out there Giphy As great as it is to listen to yourself, though, you also have to be willing to actually act on whatever your intuition tells you. A key part of this, says Starr, is to simply choose to say “yes” more often. "Studies have shown that those who show up and are present receive more lucky opportunities than those who choose to stay home," she tells Elite Daily. Of course, this doesn't mean you have to say "yes" to literally every opportunity; self-care and alone time still have their place, but according to Starr, the thing is, if you're consistently avoiding opportunities for mingling or networking, you simply won't be able to take advantage of them. Good fortune can find you — but you have to be willing to put yourself out there.

Be mindful of your expectations Giphy "Always focus on the feeling [you wish to experience], and do not get hung up on outcomes," says intuitive health coach and energy healer Amanda Gabbert. "By focusing on the feeling you wish to experience (in relationships, health, career, etc.) and being open to how things will come to you, you are more likely to encounter what you want effortlessly." For example, when it comes to fitness, I know I personally can get distracted sometimes by the idea of hitting certain targets or goals I've set for myself. If I don't exercise for a specific amount of time or at a certain intensity, I'll often worry that the overall workout was just pointless. However, from Gabbert's perspective, while it's always a good idea to set goals for yourself, it's just as important to go easy on yourself when things don't go "perfectly." Plus, as Gabbert tells me over email, it's much more rewarding to focus on what your body feels like when you exercise in different ways, rather than get caught up in physical results or arbitrary targets.